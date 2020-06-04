SuperCom Awarded New 5 Year National Electronic Monitoring Contract in Latvia

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-government, public safety, healthcare, and finance sectors, announced today it was awarded a new 5-year contract with the national government of Latvia to deploy its enhanced PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite, including both RF House Arrest and GPS tracking.

The nationwide program with the Ministry of Justice is set to cover all cases nationwide requiring electronic monitoring of offenders using both RF House Arrest and GPS Tracking solutions. SuperCom will deploy its enhanced PureSecurity product suite introducing many enhancements and new capabilities which have been developed over the past years.

The award was won through a formal government-led bid process, including three companies, in which SuperCom was awarded the highest number of points for the quality portion of the RFP, including technology and solution, in addition to the overall highest score. The project will be billed at a monthly lease rate and is expected to start generating steady-state recurring revenues within a few months from project launch.

This award will go through the customary standstill waiting period before contract signing is approved and the project is launched. Further information is expected to be provided in subsequent announcements.

"We are pleased to announce yet another win in Europe for our EM business after a 5-year-long successful EM program which we have deployed and serviced in this country. In the previous program, the Latvian Probation Services was pioneering EM in the country, and we were honored to assist them in implementing this new technology and framework for their nation. We are happy to be awarded again and launch another 5-year project, with a broader set of technical capabilities. This emphasizes the increasing needs for outstanding technology in this industry as well as the continued confidence existing customers have in our solutions, " said company President and CEO Arie Trabelsi.

"This selection is another signal that more and more EM countries, both in Europe and throughout the developed world are turning to SuperCom's technology to support their public safety efforts. This also reflects a greater overall shift to a more modernized, effective approach towards alternatives to incarceration and an emphasis on offenders' successful re-entry into society, " concluded Arie Trabelsi.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens and extended battery life.

