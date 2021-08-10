SuperCom Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (Compared to the First Quarter of 2021):

Revenue increased to $3,093 million from $3,032 million .

from . Gross margin increased to 57.6% from 55.3%.

EBITDA increased to $684,000 from $652,000 .

from . EBITDA margin increased to 22.1% from 21.5%.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $10.9 million from $9 million .

Recent Business Highlights:

Won new project in California valued at up to $4 million providing support to offenders reentering the community from periods of incarceration with objective of driving a reduction in recidivism, which represents continued growth in demand for the various offerings in our IoT Tracking segment.

valued at up to providing support to offenders reentering the community from periods of incarceration with objective of driving a reduction in recidivism, which represents continued growth in demand for the various offerings in our IoT Tracking segment. Won $3.6 million national electronic monitoring project in Finland , through a competitive national RFP process, and scoring high by offering our proprietary PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite.

national electronic monitoring project in , through a competitive national RFP process, and scoring high by offering our proprietary PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite. Experienced an increase in market activity in our IOT segment, resulting in more RFPs and interest in our proprietary IOT segment technology and service offerings in Europe and the USA .

and the . Opened a new office in Kentucky , with new sales, sales support and tech support resources tailored to our unique offerings for the USA market. Since the beginning of the second quarter, received requests to demo and evaluate our proprietary technology from over 15 new USA potential customers.

, with new sales, sales support and tech support resources tailored to our unique offerings for the market. Since the beginning of the second quarter, received requests to demo and evaluate our proprietary technology from over 15 new potential customers. Launched new HR programs to attract top talent and are actively recruiting and building world class engineering teams to build our next generation tracking and monitoring products

Released new generations and capabilities to our smartphone based monitoring products and solutions including support for new OS and mobile phone architectures.

Experienced continued high customer retention and strong relationships with existing customers across all 3 business segments.

Closed $5 million financing, which will also help support the Company's growth strategy.

Management Commentary:

"In the second quarter, we achieved sequential quarterly improvements in revenue and margins in parallel to winning new projects and increasing our investment in long-term growth. We continued to see momentum in our IoT Tracking segment as correctional institutions are increasingly looking at alternative solutions to address challenges associated with overpopulated prisons. Our remote monitoring solutions, which enable offenders to serve sentences in home confinement, are not only successful in addressing the overpopulated prisons issue, but also enable these institutions to experience substantial cost savings while also reducing recidivism among offenders," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.



"Given the recent surge in COVID cases driven also by the spread of the delta variant, many countries are considering another round of lockdowns and associated quarantine measures to help fight the spread of coronavirus. Accordingly, we are still seeing interest in our PureCare solution as governments look for an effective solution to help them implement appropriate quarantine compliance measures," continued Ordan.

"At the end of the quarter, we closed $5 million in additional financing that consists of a two-year unsecured promissory note. Our financings help provide the upfront capital required to support new project deployments, while continuing to invest in growth, taking advantage of the opportunities we see in the market. We continue to execute on our business plan to offer exceptional value to our existing customers and to potential new ones as we expand our global footprint," concluded Ordan.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this release of operating results also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's on-going core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the Company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. However, such measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the schedules attached to this release.

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020



Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

9,419

3,137 Restricted bank deposits

1,462

815 Trade receivable, net

13,574

12,427 Patents

5,283

5,283 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

874

876 Inventories, net

3,567

2,404









Total current assets

34,179

24,942









LONG-TERM ASSETS







Severance pay funds

404

531 Deferred tax long term

204

204 Customer Contracts

1,094

1,250 Software and other IP

2,472

2,677 Other Asset, net

2,290

2,343 Goodwill

7,026

7,026 Property & equipment, net

1,628

1,371 Total long-term assets:

15,118

15,402









Total Assets

49,297

40,344





















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Short-term loans and other





1,909



7,204 Trade payables





1,872



2,860 Employees and payroll accruals





2,558



2,627 Related parties





359



1,749 Accrued expenses and other liabilities





2,642



4,393 Deferred revenues ST





329



766 Short-term liability for future earn-out





-



-















Total current liabilities





9,669



19,599















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





























Long-term bank loan





28,536



14,952 Accrued severance pay





520



656 Related Parties





-



- Deferred tax liability





170



170 Deferred revenues





49



49















Total long-term liabilities





29,275



15,827















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Ordinary shares





1,862



1,397 Additional paid-in capital





96,089



88,853 Accumulated deficit





(87,598)



(85,331)















Total shareholders' equity





10,353



4,919















Total liabilities and equity



42,297



40,004

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



Three months ended



June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021

















REVENUES 3,093 3,032

COST OF REVENUES (1,313) (1,356)









GROSS PROFIT 1,780 1,676









OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development 589 657

Selling and marketing 377 370

General and administrative 976 830

Other expense (income), net - -









Total operating expenses 1,942 1,857









OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (162) (182)

FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET (797) (1,122)









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (959) (1,303)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (5) -









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (964) (1,303)









Net loss Per Share:





Basic and Diluted (0.04) (0.05)

Shares used in calculation:





Basic and Diluted 25,882,526 24,843,049



SUPERCOM LTD.

Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



Three months ended



June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021



Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP gross profit 1,780 1,676

Amortization of Software and IP 88 88

Stock-based compensation expenses - -

Non-GAAP gross profit 1,868 1,764









GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) (162) (182)

Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand 378 377

Stock-based compensation expenses - -

One time inventory write off - 34

Foreign Currency Loss 342 315

Allowance for doubtful debt - -









Non-GAAP operating profit(loss) 558 544



GAAP net Loss

(964) (1,303)

Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand

378 377

Stock-based compensation expenses

- -

One time inventory write-off

- 34

Foreign Currency Loss

342 315

Income tax expense(benefit)

5 -

Allowance for doubtful debt

- -











Non-GAAP net Profit (Loss)

(239) (578)











NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(964) (1,303)

Income tax expense (benefit)

5 -

Financial expenses (income), net

797 1,122

Depreciation and Amortization

504 485

One time inventory write off

- 34

Stock-based compensation expenses

- -

Foreign Currency Loss

342 315

Allowance for doubtful debt

- -

EBITDA *

684 652







* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





Six months ended



June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020



Unaudited Audited







REVENUES

6,125 6,796 COST OF REVENUES

(2,669) (2,573)







GROSS PROFIT

3,456 4,223







OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development

1,246 987 Selling and marketing

747 973 General and administrative

1,806 1,453 Other expense (income), net

- 45







Total operating expenses

3,799 3,458







OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

(343) 765 FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET

(1,919) (1,141)







LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX

(2,262) (376) INCOME TAX EXPENSE

(5) -







NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(2,267) (376)

SUPERCOM LTD.

Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





Six months ended



June 30, 2021 March 31, 2020



Unaudited Audited







GAAP gross profit

3,456 4,223 Amortization of Software and IP

177 177 Stock-based compensation expenses

- - Non-GAAP gross profit

3,633 4,400







GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

(343) 765 Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand

755 459 Stock-based compensation expenses

- - One time inventory write off

34 - Foreign Currency Loss

657 805 Allowance for doubtful debt

- -







Non-GAAP operating profit(loss)

1,103 2,029

GAAP net Loss

(2,267)

(376) Amortization of Software and IP, Customer Contracts and Brand

755

459 Stock-based compensation expenses

-

- One time inventory write off

34

- Foreign Currency Loss

657

805 Income tax expense(benefit)

5

- Allowance for doubtful debt

-

-









Non-GAAP net Profit (Loss)

(817)

888









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(2,267)

(376) Income tax expense (benefit)

5

- Financial expenses (income), net

1,919

1,141 Depreciation and Amortization

988

980 One time inventory write-off

34

- Stock-based compensation expenses

-

- Foreign Currency Loss

657

805 Allowance for doubtful debt

-

- EBITDA *

1,336

2,550



















