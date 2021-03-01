Supercomputer Market to grow by $ 12.51 bn in 2021, Atos SE and Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 |Technavio
Mar 01, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the supercomputer market and it is poised to grow by $ 12.51 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the supercomputer market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing utilization of big data analytic is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 20% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 12.51 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Atos SE, Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., and NVIDIA Corp., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute to 51% of the market share.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Atos SE, Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. are some of the major market participants. The commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this supercomputer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Supercomputer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Supercomputer Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Government Entities
- Scientific Research And Academic Institutions
- Commercial Industries
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Supercomputer Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The supercomputer market report covers the following areas:
- Supercomputer Market Size
- Supercomputer Market Trends
- Supercomputer Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing utilization of big data analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the supercomputer market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Supercomputer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist supercomputer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the supercomputer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the supercomputer market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of supercomputer market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government entities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Scientific research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by OS
- Market segments
- Comparison by OS
- Linux - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UNIX - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mixed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Windows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by OS
Market Segmentation by Processor type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Processor type
- Intel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IBM (Power) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- AMD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Processor type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atos SE
- Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- NEC Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
