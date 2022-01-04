Supercomputer Market to Record 10.35% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Atos SE - One of the Leading Companies, offers Different Variants of Supercomputers| Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Supercomputer market is expected to increase by USD 12.51 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 20.04%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 51% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights with key offerings-

The Supercomputer Market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Atos SE - The company offers BullSequana XH2000, BullSequana X800, and other variants of supercomputers.

The company offers BullSequana XH2000, BullSequana X800, and other variants of supercomputers. Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd. - The company offers Sugon 6000 Series supercomputers.

The company offers Sugon 6000 Series supercomputers. Dell Technologies Inc - The company offers NOAA supercomputer, Dell HPC System for Life Sciences, and Dell HPC System for Research.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Supercomputer market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for supercomputers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, MEA, North America, and Europe. An increase in the number of data centers in APAC and improving infrastructure are factors that will drive growth in the supercomputer market during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Challenges-

Supercomputer Market Driver:

Increasing technological changes worldwide:

The supercomputer market is driven by increasing technological changes worldwide. In this complex and challenging environment, business houses must keep pace with technological changes and look to gain a competitive advantage. The race to assemble larger and faster systems has increased, with supercomputer prowess being closely tied to economic competitiveness. Leading supercomputer vendors are trying to leverage their technologies to such business houses. Thus, commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems are driving the supercomputer market's growth.

Supercomputer Market Challenge:

High ownership cost and large power consumption:

The ownership and maintenance of a supercomputer cost a substantial amount (in the range of millions). The overall cost includes installation, power consumption (megawatts of power), and maintenance costs. The energy cost of a supercomputer over its lifetime adds up to almost the total investment costs. Thus, the high ownership cost and large power consumption increase the total cost, which is likely to impede the market growth.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports-

Smartphone Screen Protector Market -The smartphone screen protector market share is expected to increase by USD 778.91 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39%. Download a free sample now!

CCTV Market -The CCTV market share is expected to increase by USD 9.87 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.66%. Download a free sample now!

Supercomputer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 20.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.51 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atos SE, Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio