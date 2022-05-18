Superfoods Market Size to Grow by USD 115.62 Billion | Growth, trends, and forecasts (2021 - 2025)

Download Sample Report to make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis

Superfoods Market: Regional Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for superfoods in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The growing consumer awareness about various health benefits offered by superfoods will facilitate the superfoods market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Superfoods Market: Segmentation Analysis

The superfoods market share growth by the superfruits segment will be significant during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfoods market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the superfoods market is the growing adoption of superfoods. The extensive use of superfoods, such as avocado, berries, and baobab seeds and fruits, as ingredients in value-added products, such as superfood powder and superfood packaged snacks, is expected to be the major driver of superfoods exports. The number of value-added superfood products launched is also increasing rapidly, which, in turn, is expected to spur the demand for superfood ingredients.

Market Trend

The numerous health benefits of superfoods is another major factor supporting the superfoods market share growth. Superfoods are rich sources of polyphenols, antioxidants, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. Superfoods products are easy to be consumed on the go, owing to their availability in various forms, such as mixes, powders, snacks, and shots. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of superfoods, with consumers becoming more conscious about their health and aiming to improve it with a healthy lifestyle and diet.

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Creative Nature Ltd.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Healthy Truth

Nature Superfoods

Navitas LLC

Rhythm Superfoods LLC

Sunfood

Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

The superfoods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring small and regional players to increase their global reach to compete in the market.

Superfoods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 115.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, Australia, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, Nature Superfoods, Navitas LLC, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Sunfood, and Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

