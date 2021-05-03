Superheroes Of Social-Emotional Learning Honored On National Teachers' Day

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating educators across the United States for their heroic efforts to support youth mental health and wellbeing, the Life's Good: Experience Happiness program is honoring America's superhero teachers in recognition of National Teachers' Day, May 4.

Over the past six weeks, LG Electronics USA and Experience Happiness non-profit partners have been saying thank you to our nation's teachers and encouraging others to join in celebrating educators by recognizing them as superheroes with the hashtag #lghappinesshero and using resources available on the Happiness League website.

Culminating on this important day of teacher appreciation, LG is celebrating 50 educators inducted into "The Happiness League," and six champions of social-emotional learning that have gone above and beyond to bring six sustainable happiness skills—gratitude, human connection, positive outlook, purpose, generosity and mindfulness—to classes across the country.

It seems fitting this year that National Teachers' Day is ushering in Mental Health Awareness Month. Over this particularly challenging past year, teachers have prioritized the mental health of our nation's youth by teaching happiness in the classroom. Educators across the country have equipped their students with the critical happiness skills that can be learned, taught and practiced, setting up students for future success while also de-stigmatizing mental health for the next generation.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've been in awe of the courage and resourcefulness of America's teachers," said John I. Taylor, senior vice president at LG Electronics USA, lead sponsor of the Experience Happiness program. "Over the past year, teachers have remained steadfastly committed to supporting our nation's youth in and out of the classroom. It is important to honor educators going above and beyond providing their students with critical resources to support their mental wellbeing—we all owe them a debt of gratitude."

Superhero Teachers from across the country have been honored by LG's Experience Happiness initiative and its social impact partners—Be Strong, CASEL, Discovery Education, Inner Explorer and The Greater Good Science Center—for their dedication and inspiration to young people. Each teacher has been awarded an LG UltraWide computer monitor and received a commemorative superhero cape highlighting their super skill.

Among them is Rita Mortenson, a Happiness League inductee who teaches at Verona Area High School in Wisconsin. "As a teacher for 33 years, I can honestly say I have never felt this much like a rock star. What you are doing for educators makes a huge difference," said Mortenson. "I always pride myself on being an outgoing, fun, positive person that values human connection. Over the past few weeks, I have a bit more pep in my step. I am so proud and honored to be an educator," she said.

Amidst an incredibly challenging year, students' need for mental health curriculum and resources has never been greater. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with superhero teachers like Mortenson, Experience Happiness supports students by connecting them directly to social- emotional learning resources and skills to better manage stress, promote resiliency and support sustainable happiness.

The Happiness League is taking over LG's Times Square billboard through May 4, elevating America's teachers to superhero status, along with a call to action for consumers to honor the teachers in their lives. To recognize a teacher in your life with downloadable social graphics and meet America's Superhero Teachers, visit LGExperienceHappiness.com/HappinessLeague.

The award-winning Life's Good: Experience Happiness program has already reached more than 4 million students with a science-based curriculum developed to equip youth with the skills necessary to better cope with stress and anxiety, build resilience and support a life-long happiness mindset.

