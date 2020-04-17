Superior Defense Mask Releases New Children's Masks

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Defense Mask, a subsidiary of Superior Packaging & Finishing creating coated masks designed to help protect the general public from the spread of COVID-19, has released nine new products to its growing collection.

Among these new designs--which range from a Boston Strong inspired pattern to the wildly successful First Responder edition--is the first SDM product created specifically for children.

Kids designed masks to help protect children from the coronavirus.

The team at Superior headquarters heard from concerned parents that the original design didn't fit their children's faces and caused discomfort; in some cases, the minimalist design even scared them. In response to this consumer feedback, Superior developed a new prototype that blended child-friendly dimensions with a fun, tiger-inspired pattern.

"My own kids were scared of the look of masks and didn't want to wear them," said Superior's owner and president Donny Charlebois. "I knew we had to make them fun so that they would wear them and stay safe."

Mr. Charlebois went on to say how these children's masks are specifically designed for the dimensions of a child's head, making the fit much better than many of the other masks on the market. The mask provides full face coverage and stays on the child during play; the disposable nature of paper masks also makes it easy to recycle and replace without worrying about having to shell out another $15 to keep a child safe.

Superior plans to develop additional designs for children in the coming weeks and will eventually allow kids to design their own masks. To learn more visit: www.superiordefensemask.com

