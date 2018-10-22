Superior Dental Care Makes Dental Benefits Easier to Use Through Technology

CENTERVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Dental Care (SDC) utilizes technology-driven support and resources to give the people they serve a better experience.

SDC, a dental benefits company serving Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, offers several online tools for their members, dentists, employers and brokers. These tools include a website with online chat, an online account management system, and a mobile app for members.

"At SDC, we know the people we serve are busy, so we provide online tools that make it quick and convenient to get what they need. From our online account management system with instant access to plan information and claims, to Mobile ID Cards through our mobile app, to our website with Find-A-Dentist and online chat, we make it easy to access, use and manage our dental benefits. These resources contribute to the superior experience of working with SDC and make our plans stress-free for everyone involved," said SDC's President, Traci Harrell.

According to SDC, resources such as secure online chat and a mobile app that includes the member's ID card may not be easy to find in the dental benefits market. Harrell says SDC offers these tools to provide a much higher level of convenience and support to the people they serve.

"SDC has always been dedicated to making dental benefits as easy as possible. While we look for ways to use technology to improve the lives of those we serve and enhance their experience with SDC, it will never replace the personal touch we provide through our service teams. The cornerstone of our superior service will always be people helping people – technology is just another way we accomplish this to keep our members, employers, dentists and brokers smiling!" said Harrell.

Superior Dental Care (SDC) was founded in 1986 by a group of dentists to create the first dentist-owned dental plan as an alternative to less effective and inferior plans. Today, SDC operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Mutual of Ohio and offers group dental and other ancillary benefits to companies throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. For more details about SDC, visit superiordental.com or call (800) 762-3159.

