Superior Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Superior Gold

Jun 24, 2021, 16:15 ET

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on June 24, 2021 via live audio webcast. A total of 73,161,003 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 60% of the common shares outstanding. The detailed results of the matters voted upon are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Mark Wellings

65,026,940

91.96%

5,688,533

8.04%

Tamara Brown

63,765,440

90.17%

6,950,033

9.83%

Rene Marion

65,826,540

93.09%

4,888,933

6.91%

Michael Mulroney

68,324,383

96.62%

2,391,090

3.38%

Damien Marantelli

68,326,940

96.62%

2,388,533

3.38%

Voting results for the appointment of auditors:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

KPMG LLP

70,795,653

96.77%

2,365,350

3.23%

Voting results to ratify the amendment of by-laws:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

By-Law No. A-1

68,335,423

96.63%

2,380,050

3.37%

Voting results for the stock option and share unit plans:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Stock Option Plan

61,621,742

91.55%

5,688,943

8.45%

Share Unit Plan

62,326,742

92.60%

4,983,943

7.40%

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the  management information circular dated May 10, 2021, which can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting is available on the Company's website at https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

