Superior Healthplan Announces Initiatives To Support Disability Community Affected By COVID-19 In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan announced today several initiatives that will support the disability community in Texas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These initiatives are part of Superior's broader effort to ensure providers and organizations that offer long-term services and supports have the immediate resources they need to care for members who have disabilities and their caregivers during this time of crisis and beyond.

"The COVID-19 health emergency has disrupted how people are receiving medical care, and that's especially true for people who have disabilities," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "Now more than ever, it's important that we're doubling down on our commitment to serving all members equally. That means improving access to care for the disability community, including the families, caregivers and providers on the frontline."

Superior is contributing a total of $100,000 to 9 organizations that support the disability community. This includes funding to 6 organizations that will establish a Hygiene Closet to improve the health and well-being of the individuals they serve. These closets will be stocked with a variety of items, including personal protective equipment (PPE), toiletries, laundry baskets and detergents, and other items that can support people who have disabilities. These organizations are:

"The Superior-supported hygiene closets will impact our consumers by allowing them to maintain their dignity and avoid some of the stigma associated with poverty," said Nancy Penland, Director of Programs for LIFE / RUN Center for Independent Living. "The items they receive will help them shift their budgets toward other costs, such as housing and utilities, and ensures they'll still be able to purchase the food they need."

As part of this effort, Superior is also providing financial support to San Antonio Independent Living for rent and utility assistance for people with disabilities. Both the Alamo Area Council of Governments and Area Agency on Aging of the Lower Rio Grande Valley will receive funding to help provide groceries and meal deliveries for their clients who may have had a disruption in their normal services. Additionally, in partnership with its parent company Centene, Superior has provided face masks to ADAPT of Texas, a grassroots disability rights group based in Austin.

These organizations as well as many others will also have access to the Provider Accessibility Initiative COVID-19 Web Series. This series is designed to provide timely recommendations from experts with disabilities on how providers and organizations in Texas can deliver disability-competent care during the pandemic and future emergencies.

To date, Superior has provided more than $400,000 in financial support to more than 70 organizations across Texas, all to benefit individuals impacted by COVID-19. To learn more about Superior's commitment to putting members first, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com/membersfirst.

About Superior Health Plan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

