Superior HealthPlan Establishes Free Crisis Hotline in Response to El Paso Shootings

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the tragic events that unfolded in El Paso over the weekend, Superior HealthPlan, in coordination with Envolve Health, established a 24-hour toll-free crisis hotline at 1-855-769-6828. The free crisis line is available for Superior members, employees and anyone affected by the El Paso shootings.

"We extend our deepest condolences to those affected by the tragic events in El Paso," said Superior President & CEO Mark Sanders. "Since Superior first opened its doors in 1999, we've had a strong presence in El Paso. We now have more than 400 employees and tens of thousands of members who call El Paso home. If you were impacted by this tragedy and would like to connect with a licensed professional offering counseling as well as referrals for additional local resources, we encourage you to call 1-855-769-6828."

The crisis hotline is a free service for the community and individuals do not need to be a Superior HealthPlan member to call. Spanish speaking services are also available to callers.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

