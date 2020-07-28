Superior HealthPlan Members Count on Telehealth During COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since March, more than 165,000 Superior HealthPlan members have used telehealth services to receive the preventive care and support they need. This is especially important as confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread across Texas. Telehealth services with a doctor in Superior's network are available at no cost or cost sharing to nearly all Superior members.

"In the last few months, telehealth utilization has outpaced in-person doctor visits, a first for Superior HealthPlan," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "This means our members understand they still have access to the care they need despite the ongoing health emergency. Through our expanded telehealth offerings, members can continue to seek medical advice, a prescription and in some cases receive a diagnosis, all by video or phone."

Superior's telehealth services are available for non-emergency visits, and are accessible 24 hours a day. While a doctor will not be able to make a COVID-19 diagnosis during a telehealth visit, the doctor can assess a member's condition and make recommendations for recuperating at home or visiting a clinic or hospital. The service can also be used to address a number of other health issues:

Colds, flu and fevers

Rash and skin conditions

Sinuses or allergies

Respiratory infections

Behavioral health

"While telehealth is a good option for many of our members, we do still want to stress how important it is for children to receive their normal well-child visits as well as those with chronic conditions to get the care they need with their doctor," said Dr. Harmon. "Some of those appointments cannot be successfully done via telehealth, so we encourage our members to seek out the care that's right for them."

Superior members can call their primary care provider's office to find out if they offer telehealth services. Members can also call Superior Member Services for questions about telehealth or any other benefits or services, including to see if telehealth is right for them, to schedule an in-person visit or to find a provider.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

