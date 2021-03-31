Superior HealthPlan, Pro Football Hall of Fame Launch COVID-19 Vaccination Awareness Effort

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have launched a PSA campaign to educate people across the U.S. about the safety and importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a particular focus on communities of color. As part of the Centene family, Superior HealthPlan is engaging Texans to encourage them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when available to help prevent the spread of the virus. The 30-second PSA, which can be viewed here, features Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, who played his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.

To achieve "herd immunity," officials have said roughly 80% of the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated. Multiple surveys have indicated many Americans are hesitant to receive the vaccine, especially within the Black community and other communities of color, which, along with access issues, has impacted immunization rates. Recent data show Blacks make up only 8% of those who had been vaccinated despite constituting 13% of the population and accounting for 15% of all COVID-19 deaths.

"Uncertainty around the COVID-19 vaccine could lead some people to delay getting the shot, but the vaccination is the key to being able to return to many of the things we care about like safely spending time with family and friends," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "Through this campaign, we want to empower people to actively contribute to their health and wellbeing by informing them about the benefits of the vaccine."

The PSA campaign launched nationally last week with PSAs from Hall of Famers ANTHONY MUÑOZ (in both English and Spanish), DARRELL GREEN, AENEAS WILLIAMS, and DREW PEARSON; LISA SALTERS, a Hall of Fame Selector and TV broadcaster; friends of the Hall DAWN STALEY, a three-time Olympic gold medal winner and coach of the 2017 national champion University of South Carolina women's basketball team; and IMAN MCFARLAND, Chief Operating Officer for 21st Century Expo Group and an ambassador for the Hall's and Centene's joint "Strong Youth Strong Communities" programming.

Each 30-second message can be previewed and downloaded here: Anthony Muñoz (English) , Anthony Muñoz (Spanish) , Darrell Green , Aeneas Williams , Drew Pearson , Lisa Salters , Dawn Staley , Iman McFarland . The campaign's 15- and 60-second versions can be found here .

"As we've seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we're a team and need to work together to stop the virus from spreading," said David Baker, President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "We recognize there are a lot of questions out there about the vaccine, so we want to make sure we're reaching as many people as possible. We thank Drew for encouraging everyone to get vaccinated for the sake of their loved ones."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is Centene's Official Youth Wellness Partner. Through the "Strong Youth Strong Communities" program, Hall of Famers have discussed important issues with youth, including mental health, suicide, and bullying. During the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual youth summits on these topics have been held in a number of states. For its work on these issues, the Hall of Fame was the recipient of the 2019 Booker T. Washington award from the National Minority Quality Forum.

Below are some of the key insights about the COVID-19 vaccine:

The COVID-19 vaccine provides the best chance for individuals to protect themselves and their families from getting COVID-19 in the future. The vaccine is highly effective, especially at preventing severe illness and hospitalization related to COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carefully reviews all safety data from clinical trials and authorizes emergency vaccine use only when the expected benefits outweigh the potential risks.

Some individuals may run a fever after getting the vaccine. This is normal as their body builds immunity and fights off future COVID-19 exposures.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals.

Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website at: https://investors.centene.com/

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence EVERYWHERE.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience "The Most Inspiring Place on Earth!" that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

Construction on Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls, a mixed-use development project, is under way in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus.

