Superior MCO Demands 50% Payment Cut to Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care

SAN ANTONIO and DALLAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care, a pediatric urgent care provider with 13 clinics around San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Dallas, was notified this past week by Centene/Superior that it will no longer honor their contract after 90 days and will cut their payment rate by 50%.

"I have dedicated most of my medical career to caring for the medically underserved," said Dr. Thomas Spurgat, CEO of the company. "And I think it's sad that a multi-billion-dollar company would try to make our group take a lower rate when they know we are hurting just like all other pediatric practices in the area during this very trying time."

Last year, Little Spurs had over 70,000 Medicaid visits. Over a period of 18 months prior to March they saw approximately 67,000 Superior patient visits. Most visits are because parents cannot get in to see their primary care doctor.

Centene generated over $18 billion of income in 2019 and is now forcing Little Spurs to take a lower rate during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the only accredited pediatric urgent care group in Bexar County, they offer quality care to their patients with only one out of ten patients being referred to the emergency room, and a 14% antibiotic utilization rate. Little Spurs has multiple clinics located in low income areas that are in need of pediatric care.

By losing the Superior contract, a large void is going to be left for many economically disadvantaged communities in the Bexar County area. It also leaves very few choices for the foster care population. The health care crisis that is going to come next is the flu/RSV season. The lack of physicians and providers that accept Superior is going to force many patients to go to the emergency room. The State of Texas has one of the lowest immunization rates (ranked 49th) and a known history of providing poor care to children (ranked 47th), in part due to many pediatricians refusing to sign up to care for Medicaid patients due to poor reimbursement rates.

The staff at Little Spurs will work closely with Superior enrollees to guide them on what their options are if they want to continue to receive quality medical care. Little Spurs is dedicated to helping those most in need of healthcare and will continue in their mission going forward.

SOURCE Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care

