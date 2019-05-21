Superior Notary Services Announces Launch of New Website

DALLAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Superior Notary Services, the company that pioneered the mobile notary industry more than 20 years ago, is excited to announce the launch of their new website. The redesign is the culmination of months of collaboration to improve user experience and provide more value to Superior's clientele.

The team at Superior Notary Services is confident that the revitalized website will help deliver greater access to their top-tier service, further providing convenience for professionals in the legal, real estate, and financial industries.

The updated site, located at www.superiornotaryservices.com , allows users to find mobile notaries in their area, schedule a time to have their documents notarized, or find out more about the services a mobile notary offers. They can also read about notary qualifications and duties in their specific state with new, dedicated state pages, or get the latest news on developments in the notary world with the reimagined blog.

Superior Notary Services sets the standard by offering corporate notaries that travel to the location and time of our client's choosing, including after-hours and weekend appointments. With no minimum orders, Superior Notary lives up to our name by ensuring you always get the signing services you need.

For more information, please visit the website at www.superiornotaryservices.com . You can also contact Clay Mason at info@superiornotaryservices.com , or call (877) 507-4600.

SOURCE Superior Notary Services

Related Links

http://www.superiornotaryservices.com

