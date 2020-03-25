Superior Packaging & Finishing Answers MA Governor's Call for More Masks

BRAINTREE, Mass., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donny Charlebois, president and founder of Superior Packaging & Finishing, the largest trade finisher in the United States, has answered Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's call for more masks to help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Seeing the dire need for masks, I tasked my team to use the resources at hand and come up with a solution," Charlebois stated. "And together with local healthcare professionals, we have created the Superior Defense Mask," he continued.

Non-medical Mask to create a face shield and protect from COVID-19.

The Superior Defense Mask is a non-medical face mask that covers the mouth and nose of the user, protecting them from respiratory droplets, which the CDC believes may be the primary method by which COVID-19 is spread. These masks are designed to be worn by the general public and those still working—like delivery drivers, restaurant workers, and grocery store clerks—ensuring medical-grade masks are available for healthcare workers.

"My heart goes out to all the doctors, nurses, and first responders putting their health on the line for all of us. We want to do everything we can to make sure they have the tools to stay safe so that they can continue to do their jobs," said Charlebois. "I believe that, with a little American ingenuity and hard work, the Superior team has come up with a solution to a massive problem."

Superior plans to donate thousands of these masks to local hospitals and businesses to limit the potential for exposure faced by essential, non-medical employees. "Over the next few weeks, we're trying to get our masks into as many hands as possible," said Charlebois. "We've got to flatten the curve, and we think keeping folks at home and on the road a little bit safer is a way to make that happen."

With every sale, Superior will be able to donate more masks to hospitals and businesses across the country. Superior Defense Masks are being sold to the general public as a way to fund donations; they are available for purchase at superiordefensemask.com .

About Superior Packaging & Finishing: Superior Packaging & Finishing is a family-owned business with over 100 years of combined experience in the high-end packaging and finishing industry. Founded as a trade finishing house with cutting, folding, and stitching services, it's grown to occupy over 200,000 square feet, employ more than 200 craftspeople, and build an expertise in direct-to-consumer ecommerce. www.sbpack.com

Press Inquiries:

Andrew Hemingway

[email protected]

603-203-4063

SOURCE Superior Defense Mask