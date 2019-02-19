Superior Supplement Manufacturing is Presented the Prestigious DOW Packaging Silver Award for Innovation

CHICAGO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Supplement Manufacturing accepts DOW's Silver Award for packaging innovation. The overall category was: Beverage Packaging. "With over 200 applicants from over 30 countries, we find this award extremely gratifying. The patented Shaker Bag, over 5 years in the making brings a whole new delivery vehicle to the dietary supplement market. It's perfect for consumers with active lifestyles," says Tito Flores, Senior Account Executive at Superior Supplement Manufacturing.

SSMFG partnered with JPro Dairy International, Inc. and Viva5 Corporation to bring the Shaker Bag to market. The new delivery system gives consumers an easy to fill, on the go way to enjoy powdered nutritional supplements. It's perfect for supplement manufacturers looking for better ways to sell their supplements. With the pre-filled powder Shaker Bag, all the consumer has to do is add water. It is environmentally smart, recyclable, and TSA safe.

Superior Supplement Manufacturing is changing the way dietary supplement brands are looking at contract manufacturing. Its unique brand-focused partnership approach creates a single point of contact at each and every stage of a supplement's lifecycle. It's an approach that centralizes the brand's supply-chain making the management of the order process smoother and easier. Their model of offering of a 'full-spectrum' suite of services includes; manufacturing and order management, R&D and custom formulation, lab testing, regulatory compliance, label design, and through 3rd party marketing service, fulfillment, and logistics partnerships.

JPro was established in 2001 as an International Dairy Products Trading Company based in California USA. Our Single Serve Delivery System is backgrounded with 4 patents which we refer to as MIXONCOMMAND® or MOC®. In addition to providing a complete full-service co-packing service for our MOC® products our partner company, AquaPlex Nutritionals provides a full-service formulation, flavoring, blending and co-packing capability for any nutritional supplement product. Please refer to the www.mixoncommand.com websites for further information.

Viva 5 Corporation is a US and International leader in sourcing, product development, manufacturing, regulatory & marketing support for a variety of channels in the nutrition health & beauty, and pharmaceutical industries. Viva 5 specialties include the development of innovative, proprietary, and efficacious products that create incremental revenue opportunities for its distribution and retail partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.viva5corp.com .

