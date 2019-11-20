SuperM and BoA Join Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International advocacy organization Global Citizen , in partnership with Teneo , the global CEO advisory firm, today announced that Korean pop group SuperM, and Asian Star BoA will perform at the Asian event of Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream, which will take place in Seoul, South Korea, on September 26, 2020.

Global Goal Live is a year-long campaign to get the world back on track to achieve the United Nations Global Goals, a roadmap to end extreme poverty, tackle climate change, and reduce inequality by 2030 as agreed to by all 193 member states of the United Nations in 2015. Working alongside, and in support of the United Nations, this campaign will call on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector to take responsibility for the goals and provide the $350 billion needed annually for people and the planet to achieve the Global Goals in the poorest countries. These new funding commitments will address human capital, gender equality, and sustainability.

The campaign will culminate on September 26, 2020, with an historic 10-hour global broadcast event spanning five locations. Seoul, South Korea, joins previously announced events in Central Park in New York City, and Lagos, Nigeria, with events in to-be-announced cities in Latin America and Europe.

The event in Seoul will be produced in partnership with SM Entertainment, the largest entertainment company in South Korea, and Dream Maker, the leading live and tour promotion/production company in Korea, and will be Executive Produced by Soo Man Lee, the Head Producer and Founder of SM Entertainment. More details about the Global Goal Live events - including performer line-ups and locations, broadcast information, additional events, and more - will be shared over the coming months.

Mr Soo-Man Lee, Head Producer & Founder of SM Entertainment, said, "It is an honor to host the largest charity event 'Global Goal Live' in Korea on behalf of Asia. As the executive producer, I hope this event will be a meaningful place where the artists, audiences, and viewers from not only Asia, but all over the world, can come together as one, to face the problems of this world together while supporting and caring for one another. We ask for your love and support! "

Madge Thomas, Vice President, Global Policy & Government Affairs, said, "We're excited to bring Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream to Seoul, South Korea, and for the extraordinary group SuperM joining us as we work to achieve the Global Goals. K-Pop and artists from across Asia are a huge force in global music right now, breaking down barriers between cultures and people. We are so excited to provide a way for fans of this music to take action and engage in the campaign, and a platform for leaders across the region to make tangible commitments."

Declan Kelly, CEO of Teneo, said, "Korea is an example of a country that has invested in its people - their education, health, nutrition and gender equality and, as a result, built a stronger economy and become a global economic force. We look forward to working with the Korean private sector to demonstrate their leadership and continued generosity through increased support and action for the Global Goals."

The first wave of leaders in music and entertainment who already raised their hands to perform at one of the five Global Goal Live events, and support the campaign include:

Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, D'banj, Eddie Vedder, EXO, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Muse, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams,

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and more.

Hosts include Deborra-lee Furness & Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba, Jill Vedder, Rachel Brosnahan, Trevor Noah, and Uzo Aduba, with more participants to be added in the coming months.



Since the first Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for people around the world calling on world leaders to honor their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030. Global Citizens have mobilized $48.5 billion in commitments and policy announcements from leaders that have impacted the lives of 880 million people living in extreme poverty.

For more information about Global Goal Live, and to learn how to join the movement, please visit www.globalgoallive.com and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter , Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

ABOUT GLOBAL CITIZEN:

Global Citizen engages with more than 25 million advocates and activists each month. Most of them are millennials, who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. Through the platform, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions — as part of a global community committed to driving lasting change. They can redeem those awards to attend Global Citizen events and experiences that take place all over the world. To date, the actions by Global Citizen's community around the world, along with their high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in $48.5 billion in commitments and policy announcements from leaders that have impacted the lives of 880 million people living in extreme poverty. For more information visit www.Globalcitizen.org

ABOUT TENEO:

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Their clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities.

The Firm was founded in June 2011 by Declan Kelly, Doug Band and Paul Keary and now has more than 800 employees located in 19 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please visit www.teneo.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Global Citizen Inquiries:

Blaec von Kalweit, blaec@globalcitizen.org

Media Inquiries:

Sunshine Sachs, GC@sunshinesachs.com

(212) 691-2800

SOURCE Global Citizen

Related Links

http://www.Globalcitizen.org

