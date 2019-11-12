Supermarket Lockers Market Analysis - New Opportunities Explored, High CAGR & ROI Anticipated Till 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Supermarket Lockers Market is expected to grow at an exponential rate in the years to come. This could be attributed to the number of supermarkets rising at an alarming rate. Today's fast life calls for one-stop solution with regards to daily needs as well as groceries. This is where supermarket comes into picture. It does serve as one of the self-service shops offering a broad spectrum of beverages, food, and household products; that too, in an organized form. However, security of the same supermarket lockers needs to be taken into consideration. The money exchanged in daily trade needs to be safeguarded. Plus, these days, certain supermarkets do have a "jewelry section". Lockers are inevitable herein.

Market Segmentation

The supermarket lockers market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA. MEA rules the market; thanks to the number of supermarket lockers present in Dubai. Asia Pacific is also not behind. Economies like India and China are absorbing urbanization at a rapid pace. This does ask for availability of supermarkets; and, in turn, lockers. North America and Europe have already reached the saturation point on this count.

Supermarket Aisles

Supermarket lockers help in the upswing of furniture industry as well. For instance – the aisles needed for a supermarket include baked goods, dairy, fresh produce, and meat. There is shelf space reserved for packaged and canned goods along with non-food items like household cleaners, pet supplies, pharmacy products, and kitchenware. There are other household products consumed on regular basis; like alcohol (if permitted), clothes, and medicines, DVDs, board games, sporting equipment, and seasonal items (for example - Christmas wrapping paper in the month of December). These aisles do need proper furniture and apt lockers so that they could be kept away from the reach of children (items like alcohol and Christmas wrapping paper).

Players

The players contributing to the supermarket lockers market include Shang et al, Hangzhou Dongcheng Electronics, Eurolockets, IC Technology, Spacestor, American Locker, Ricoh USA, VIOLANTA, DrLocker, Traka, and Creone.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Supermarket Lockers from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Supermarket Lockers market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Supermarket Lockers including:

Vlocker



DrLocker



Locker & Lock



Setroc



Abell International Pte Ltd



American Locker



Alpha Locker System



Hangzhou Dongcheng Electronics



Shanghai Yishan Industrial



Zhilai Tech



Shanghai Songming Consignation Equipment Co., Ltd



Shenzhen Zhenyao Technology



Guangzhou Reiz Safe Custody Equipment



Wuhan Julijia Technology



Dongguan Zhongli Zhineng



Shanghai Tianqi Industry

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Supermarket Barcode Lockers



Supermarket Coin-operated Lockers



Supermarket Pass Word Lockers



Supermarket Fingerprint Identification Lockers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Supermarket



Shopping Mall

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

