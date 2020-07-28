Supermicro and Scality Collaborate to Simplify Deployment of Enterprise Software Defined Storage

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced today a new solution leveraging the Scality® RING offering, enabling enterprises to scale and protect their most valuable assets -- their data, in on-premises or hybrid cloud deployments.

Scality RING is a software defined native file and object storage solution for large scale on-premises storage and management of unstructured data. RING enables both performance-optimized and capacity-optimized storage with automated data durability levels using multiple data protection methods including geo-distribution capabilities. The Supermicro and Scality solution delivers a petabyte-scale storage framework offering cost-effective scaling, performance, and resiliency paired with Supermicro's optimized hardware configurations that provides users an appliance-like deployment and service levels to meet enterprise requirements.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to work with leading software organizations, Supermicro is teaming with Scality to bring a simple, scalable, and powerful storage solution to the most demanding environments today," said Vik Malyala, senior vice president, Supermicro. "Customers will quickly see how easy it is to deploy the Scality RING software on Supermicro servers and storage systems. Our reference architectures allow us to design and implement solutions based on customer requirements from our flexible Building Block Solutions ® approach."

This flexibility makes it possible to construct capacity-optimized RINGs or performance-optimized RINGs. In all cases, the RING software abstracts the underlying physical servers and hard disk drives. RING can exploit the lower-latency access characteristics of NVMe to maintain its internal metadata. RING is designed to scale out over time, across server generations, as well as the increasing storage densities expected as a normal part of the RING platform lifecycle

"We are thrilled to create a joint solution with Supermicro that benefits our customers," said Wally MacDermid, vice president of strategic alliances at Scality. "Innovative organizations looking to transform their infrastructures for today's digital economy want solutions that are easy to deploy and maintain while protecting their most important asset, their data. Supermicro's highly-configurable systems with the latest storage interface technologies combined with Scality's industry leading RING, gives customers business agility, resiliency and efficiency to solve data storage and orchestration challenges at petabyte-scale."

For detailed information about the Supermicro Solution for Scality RING, please visit: https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/scality-ring

