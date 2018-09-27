Supermicro Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary as Leading USA-based Green Computing Server & Storage System Provider

Supermicro is a multi-billion dollar Fortune 1000 company. The establishment of the company as a provider of leading enterprise data center solutions has continued to drive Supermicro's impressive and consistent growth for a quarter of a century. Impressively, Supermicro achieved 6x revenue growth over the past ten years while being profitable every year since its inception.

Starting with founder, CEO and president, Charles Liang's very first System Board design in 1993 at Paragon Drive, San Jose surrounded by huge redwood trees, Supermicro has long promoted solutions that reduce emissions and protect the environment. Supermicro's US-based focus enables it to design and manufacture industry-leading server and storage products with superior performance, quality and time-to-market for rapid adoption by the industry. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, the innovation capitol of the world, Supermicro has beat the odds by continuing to engineer and assemble its products at the company's San Jose headquarters while competitors outsource these functions overseas. By keeping most R&D efforts in-house, Supermicro increases the communication and collaboration between design teams, which streamlines the development process and reduces time-to-market.

Always first-to-market with the latest innovative server technologies, Supermicro's product innovations include its flagship BigTwin™ four-node 2U systems with maximum compute, memory, NVMe flash storage, improved TCO and TCE (Total Cost to the Environment) leadership. Regarding NVMe, the company was the first to offer hot-plug NVMe storage and now offers over 150 different system models that support NVMe, including new all-flash 1U systems that support 32 NVMe SSDs in U.2, NF1, Ruler or EDSFF form factors. Supermicro innovations enable solutions that deliver maximum density and power efficiency. One Fortune 100 data center that has deployed tens of thousands of Supermicro's MicroBlade™ nodes is achieving 1.06 Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and 280 server nodes per 24-inch rack.

A proven global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology and innovation, Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiatives. The company recently developed Resource-Saving Architecture designs that reduce data center energy consumption and e-waste while saving customers money on both acquisition costs during refresh cycles and TCO. Supermicro's latest innovative server solutions will not only give customers a competitive edge, but also an ecological one.

"Over the past 25 years, Supermicro has built an extremely strong foundation for rapid expansion and growth, and we expect to continue leading the industry with our innovative architectures and solutions," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "As the world transitions to 5G and businesses use more AI, machine learning and cloud applications, the industry demands more and better computation-intensive solutions – especially in data centers. At Supermicro, green computing to reduce the impact to the environment not only inspires our technological innovation and business growth, but also fuels our passion to protect our one and only Mother Earth."

To learn more about Supermicro's Resource-Saving innovations and commitment to green computing, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/about/resource-savings-architecture.

For more information on Supermicro and Supermicro products, visit www.supermicro.com.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro®, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, BigTwin, MicroBlade, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com

