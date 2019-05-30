Supermicro Displays Resource-Saving Server Technology and New 5G Edge Solutions at Computex 2019

In addition, Supermicro CEO Charles Liang will be a keynote speaker presenting at The 6th Taipei 5G Summit which is being held today at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) in Room 201. Mr. Liang will expound on the hardware requirements needed to transition to 5G infrastructure and the importance of implementing AI at the Edge and green computing solutions.

"At Supermicro, we are strongly committed to providing customers the newest technologies as early as possible to help them drive leading performance and improved TCO with higher server performance at similar prices," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With Supermicro's latest Resource-Saving servers, customers can expect better data center performance (35% faster), better TCO (up to 50% reduction) and less impact on the environment. Furthermore, to address the demand for game-changing 5G infrastructure now, we are introducing new 5G and IoT Edge products that support all Open Container Architectures not only to accelerate analytics and AI at the Edge but also to enable Anything/Anywhere as a Service."

Supermicro's unique Resource-Saving architecture disaggregates the CPU and memory from the other subsystems, so each resource can be refreshed independently allowing data centers to reduce refresh cycle costs and their impact to the environment by reducing e-waste. Further savings are achieved through shared power and cooling as well as free-air cooling solutions. When viewed over a three to five year refresh cycle, Supermicro Resource-Saving servers deliver, on average, higher-performing and more-efficient servers at lower costs than traditional rip-and-replace models by allowing data centers to independently optimize adoption of new and improved technologies.

The following Supermicro product lines support Resource-Saving features to not only deliver exceptional performance but also superior value: SuperBlade® systems with two-socket and four-socket blade servers supporting top-bin 205-watt processors, NVMe, 100G EDR InfiniBand switch, or 25G/10G Ethernet switches, redundant AC/DC power supplies, and Battery Backup (BBP), making them ideal for enterprise, cloud, and HPC applications; BigTwin™ with the highest performance and density in a 2U four-node design with each node supporting 24 DIMMs, six hot-swap NVMe drives and flexible networking capability; 4U FatTwin™ in a variety of I/O, memory and storage combinations for most optimized cloud, HPC and enterprise applications. To learn more about Supermicro's Resource-Saving innovations and commitment to green computing, please visit www.supermicro.com/WeKeepITGreen.

As the leader in NVMe all-flash server and storage systems, Supermicro is best prepared to deliver the low latency and fast response storage performance critical to 5G applications. The company's new Petascale line of all-flash NVMe™ 1U storage servers support next-generation flash technology with the highest storage bandwidth, best IOPS performance, NVMe over Fabrics support and ease of maintenance. With these 1U systems supporting up to 1PB of fast low-latency storage with 32 front hot-swap U.2, EDSFF and NF1 form factor SSDs, Supermicro offers unprecedented flexibility and choice for high-capacity networked storage applications that require the best latency performance. These systems provide a real time-to-value advantage for data centers running data-intensive workloads.

For more information on Supermicro and Supermicro products, visit www.supermicro.com.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Supermicro®, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, SuperBlade, BigTwin, FatTwin, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com

