Supermicro Opens New Command Center with Autoconfigurator to Support Any Cloud, and PnP Enterprise Applications

"We are excited to add B23 with its Command Center and Autoconfigurator in the heart of Silicon Valley to support our cloud and enterprise partners," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO. "Founded 28 years ago in the US, Supermicro is one of the world's top-tier server and storage companies. We deliver exactly the best products and services to our customers and continue to expand our solution offerings to meet the infrastructure requirements for a wide range of customers. The new site will focus total IT solutions including software, advanced liquid cooling, rack-level plug and play (PnP) systems leveraging our market-proven server and storage solutions."

In addition, the new facility will generate its clean fuel-cell-based electricity with two MW supplied entirely from natural gas using Bloom Energy servers, adding to Supermicro's existing use of Bloom Energy servers. The site is designated as a resource-efficient LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) facility that uses less water and energy.

"I am thrilled that Supermicro continues to expand its Silicon Valley-based Green Computing park with the addition of a new manufacturing site," said Sam Liccardo, Mayor of the City of San Jose. "For 28 years, Supermicro's jobs, innovation, and advanced technologies have contributed tremendously to our Silicon Valley economy and enabled the success of thousands of global customers."

The new facility is dedicated to assembling large numbers of clusters and racks, where water cooling for server systems may be required as part of the solution. With the increased demand for Supermicro products, a new facility was needed to ensure the timely delivery of large orders that contain the most advanced technology. In addition, the new Supermicro Rack Plug and Play program will require fast delivery of defined solutions that need to be tested as an entire unit, requiring an ample staging area. These systems achieve the highest level of server manufacturing integration and testing – L12. With dedicated floor space, the Rack Integration Services team can work on several multi-rack customers' systems simultaneously, increasing delivery throughput. By combining R&D, manufacturing, and solution engineering under one roof, delivery to customers is expedited, giving customers the advanced technology sooner to solve complex IT challenges.

