Supermicro Opens New Era of Petascale Computing with a Family of All-Flash NVMe 1U Systems Scalable up to a Petabyte of High Performance Storage

Leveraging the new EDSFF form factor, Supermicro's new 1U NVMe systems allow data centers to be more density and performance optimized than ever before. These new solutions provide a more thermally optimized high-density, high-performance all-flash storage solution compared to previous all-flash storage technologies. The systems support front hot-swap accessibility to 32 EDSFF drives for up to 1PB of fast low-latency NVMe storage in 1U.

"Our new all-flash 32 hot-swap EDSFF drives in a high-density 1U system design is the latest example of how Supermicro continues to lead the way for NVMe technology," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "This new Supermicro solution supports a full Petabyte of high-performance all-flash storage in a single 1U system, outperforming any previous system available with an outstanding 13 million IOPS and 52 GB/s throughput in 1U."

The new 1U all-NVMe Storage Server and JBOF disaggregate storage into shared pools that are rapidly becoming the preferred hardware infrastructure for demanding Big Data analytics applications such as autonomous driving and real-time financial fraud detection. Up to eight hosts can be directly connected to the 1U pooled NVMe storage. Alternatively, for customers who want to deploy an NVMe over Fabrics (NVMeoF) solution, hundreds of hosts can be connected to the pooled high-performance NVMe storage over Ethernet. Supermicro 1U all-NVMe Storage Servers and JBOF solutions help maximize high-performance storage resource utilization and reduce the data center footprint resulting in lower TCO.

The new EDSFF form factor is thermally optimized to require less airflow than a traditional 2.5-inch U.2 SSD. The Intel® SSD DC P4500 Series in the EDSFF form factor supports cloud storage and software-defined infrastructures and allows for scaling higher capacity per SSD and fitting more SSDs per server to deliver increased storage density (TB per rack unit).

Supermicro's new all-flash 32-drive NVMe 1U systems support not only EDSFF and Intel "ruler" form factor SSDs, but also standard U.2 SSDs to offer customers greater storage flexibility. The JBOF comes standard with redundant hot-swap cooling fans and power supplies along with tool-less drive trays for increased serviceability and redundancy. For accessibility, the solution supports remote system on/off and system management as well as remote power cycling for each individual drive. For more information on this new JBOF, please visit:



https://www.supermicro.com/products/system/1U/136/SSG-136R-NR32JBF.cfm

This innovative high-end all-flash 1U system is the newest addition to Supermicro's extensive portfolio of industry leading storage servers and JBOD product lines. With 2U, 3U and 4U offerings that include all-flash NVMe, Simply Double, double-sided and top-loading options with SAS3 RAID or HBA controllers, Supermicro provides the industry's broadest selection of storage products to meet today's stringent customer requirements.

For comprehensive information on Supermicro storage product lines, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/storage.cfm.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)



Supermicro® (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, SuperServer, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com

