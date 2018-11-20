Supermicro Unleashes All-Flash NVMe 1U Petabyte Scale Systems at Gartner Data Center Conference 2018

Supermicro's new 1U NVMe systems allow data centers to be more density and performance optimized than ever before. These new solutions provide a more thermally optimized high-density, high-performance, all-flash storage solution compared to previous all-flash storage technologies. The systems support front hot-swap accessibility to 32 EDSFF Ruler drives for up to 1PB of fast low-latency NVMe storage in 1U.

"Our Petascale line of all-flash NVMe™ 1U storage servers support next-generation flash technology with the highest storage bandwidth, best IOPS performance, NVMe over Fabrics support and ease of maintenance," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With systems supporting U.2, Intel Ruler, Samsung NF1, and EDSFF form factor SSDs, Supermicro offers unprecedented flexibility and choice for high-capacity networked storage applications that require the best latency performance. These systems provide a real time-to-value advantage for data centers running data-intensive workloads."

The new 1U all-NVMe Storage Server and JBOF disaggregate storage into shared pools that are rapidly becoming the preferred hardware infrastructure for demanding Big Data analytics applications such as autonomous driving and real-time financial fraud detection. Up to eight hosts can be directly connected to the 1U pooled NVMe storage. Alternatively, for customers who want to deploy an NVMe over Fabrics (NVMeoF) solution, hundreds of hosts can be connected to the pooled high-performance NVMe storage over Ethernet. Supermicro 1U all-NVMe Storage Servers and JBOF solutions help maximize high-performance storage resource utilization and reduce the data center footprint resulting in lower TCO.

The JBOF comes standard with redundant hot-swap cooling fans and power supplies for increased serviceability and redundancy. For accessibility, the solution supports remote system on/off and system management as well as remote power cycling for each individual drive. For more information on this new JBOF, please visit:

https://www.supermicro.com/products/system/1U/136/SSG-136R-NR32JBF.cfm

These innovative high-end all-flash 1U systems are the newest additions to Supermicro's extensive portfolio of industry leading storage servers and JBOD product lines. With 2U, 3U and 4U offerings that include all-flash NVMe, Simply Double, double-sided and top-loading options with SAS3 RAID or HBA controllers, Supermicro provides the industry's broadest selection of storage products to meet today's stringent customer requirements.

For comprehensive information on Supermicro storage product lines, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/storage.cfm.

Also on display at the show, Supermicro's BigTwin™ system delivers maximum performance and efficiency in a 2U 4-node design. The system supports the full range of Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 24 DIMMs, up to six hot-swappable all-flash NVMe or hybrid NVMe/SAS3 drive bays, and up to three PCI-E 3.0 slots including support for a flexible SIOM module enabling 100/40/25/10/1G networking options per node. For reliability and efficiency, redundant 2600W/2200W Titanium Level (96%+) digital power supplies come standard. Supermicro also offers a line of BigTwin systems that support the full range of AMD EPYC™ 7000-series processors including an all-flash NVMe model.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive the latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Supermicro®, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, BigTwin, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com

