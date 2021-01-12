Supermicro Unveils Industry's-First 64-Core Workstation Supporting Four Double-Width GPUs with AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processor at All-Digital CES® 2021

The highly versatile, configurable platform harnesses the power of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processor with up to 64 cores and 128 PCI-E 4.0 lanes, doubling the data throughput of the previous generation. The new workstation (AS -5014A-TT) dramatically boosts productivity for demanding professional workloads found in media content creation, scientific research, visualization, deep learning (DL) and artificial intelligence (AI), virtual or augmented reality (VR/AR), and 3-D modeling with real-time simulation.

"When AMD's new processor is coupled with Supermicro's advanced workstation design and architecture, today's professionals can truly bring their productivity to the next level," said Vik Malyala, senior vice president, Supermicro. "It can drive up to four full-height, double-width, active cooling GPUs, double that of similar systems in the market, and supports up to 2TB of DDR4 3200 memory, and four M.2 slots for ultra-fast PCI-E Gen 4 NVMe storage. Also, with built-in 10Gigatbit Ethernet, and support for 25/100/200G NICs, the platform accelerates data-intensive workloads and transfer speed — required for today's content creators, deep learning professionals, and engineers."

"AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors have been designed to set the industry standard for workstation compute performance," said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. "With the new AS-5014A-TT Workstation, Supermicro has designed a powerful and flexible platform, dedicated to maximizing the full spectrum of compute capabilities offered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors."

Supermicro 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ Solutions

In addition to Supermicro's support for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors, Supermicro continues to deliver a wide range of solutions leveraging AMD's 2nd Gen EPYC series. These include the H12 SuperBlade® and single and dual-socket multi-node A+ Twin Servers, the I/O and cost-effectiveness focused WIO line of A+ Servers, as well as dual AMD EPYC processors with multi-GPU servers supporting eight double-width GPUs in 4U, NVIDIA HGX A100 8-GPU in 4U, 4-GPU in 2U. With PCI-E 4.0 x16 support, these A+ Servers can deliver 200G network connectivity and feature a large, ultra-fast storage footprint and DDR4 memory up 3200MHz to deliver record-breaking performance with compelling TCO and TCE.

Workstation Portfolio Solutions

Supermicro Workstation systems are highly customizable and can be purpose-built for architecture engineering and construction (AEC), media and entertainment (M&E), engineering and manufacturing, product design and simulation, oil and gas, and deep learning applications. For more information on Supermicro's complete line of Workstation solutions, visit Workstation.

The workstation also provides Supermicro's data center server level of robust management feature set for deployment and maintenance, including IPMI and Redfish APIs allowing IT managers to manage remotely, monitor, restore, and upgrade systems. Additionally, unlike similar competitive offerings, the system has a dedicated chamber for optional liquid cooling for customers that require higher thermal and acoustic performance. Supermicro service and support ensures seamless integration of system options and to maximize performance for desired workloads. In addition, the system supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) for enhanced security.

