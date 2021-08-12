Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Sets August 31, 2021 for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Offerpad Merger

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. ("SPNV" or "Supernova") (NYSE: SPNV), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and established August 2, 2021 as the record date (the "Record Date") for its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to be held to, among other things, approve the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") between SPNV and OfferPad, Inc. ("Offerpad").

The Special Meeting will be held virtually via live webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 31, 2021, and can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/supernovaspac/sm2021 . The proxy statement is available at www.sec.gov . Stockholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to vote their shares at the Special Meeting.

The SPNV Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the Business Combination with Offerpad as well as the other proposals set forth in the proxy statement.

The proposed Business Combination is expected to be consummated after receipt of the required approvals by the stockholders of SPNV and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other conditions. Upon closing, the combined company will remain listed on NYSE with its Class A common stock and warrants trading under the new ticker symbols, "OPAD" and "OPADWS", respectively.

About Offerpad

Offerpad's mission is to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Period. It uses technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. Offerpad combines its fundamental real estate expertise with its data-driven digital "Solutions Center" platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company

Supernova is led by Spencer Rascoff, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded Hotwire, Zillow, dot.LA and Pacaso and who led Zillow as CEO for nearly a decade; Alexander Klabin, founder and CEO of Ancient who co-founded Senator Investment Group; Robert Reid, an investor who worked for 21 years at Blackstone in its Private Equity Group; and Michael Clifton, an investor who was most recently a senior investment professional at The Carlyle Group.

For more information, visit: https://spnv.supernovaspac.com/ . SPNV's securities are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPNV.

Contacts

Investors or security holders may contact Morrow Sodali LLC, SPNV's proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200, call collect at (203) 658-9400 or via email at [email protected].

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC.

For Media:

Laura Collins

480-220-0021

David Stephan

951-970-6336

[email protected]

For Investors:

James Grout

602-706-4905

[email protected]

SOURCE Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.