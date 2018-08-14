SuperShuttle wins Best Ground Transportation at the fifth annual American Group Travel Awards

PHOENIX, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperShuttle was voted "Best Ground Transportation provider" at the fifth annual American Group Travel Awards (AGTA) held on November 12, 2018. HotelPlanner.com, a leading provider of group hotel bookings and individual hotel stays worldwide announced the winners and runners-up at the evening's gala hosted by Dylan Ratigan, former MSNBC host at TAO Downtown in New York City. This represents the second year in a row in which SuperShuttle's efforts in the group travel space has been recognized.

"We are ecstatic to be honored with this award," said, Nick Bolen, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at SuperShuttle. "Ground transportation is one of the most challenging, yet important, spaces in the group travel category. This award is a testament to the tireless efforts our associates and drivers put into ensuring a best in class group travel experience. We are proud of this award, and look forward to continuing to provide amazing group travel ground transportation in the year to come."

SuperShuttle is the only national ground transportation company to partner with all the major airlines including American Airlines AAdvantage®, Delta Air Lines SkyMiles®, Frontier Airlines EarlyReturns®, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards®, and United Airlines MileagePlus® for its passengers to receive frequent flyers miles for riding with SuperShuttle and its sister company ExecuCar.

SuperShuttle International, based in Phoenix, Ariz., is a division of Transdev On Demand, Inc. SuperShuttle serves over 80 airports, carrying more than eight million passengers a year. SuperShuttle also provides ExecuCar sedan service at all airports served by SuperShuttle, including some of the largest in the country: Los Angeles, New York, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. SuperShuttle is also available in Toronto and Vancouver Canada, Paris, France, Cancun and Los Cabos, Mexico, and Amsterdam, Holland.

Transdev On Demand, Inc. a division of Transdev based in Phoenix, includes SuperShuttle International and ExecuCar nationwide. Transdev On Demand, Inc. serves over 80 airports with its multiple service offerings in the on demand service space. It boasts some of the most fuel-efficient fleets utilizing propane and compressed natural gas, as well as partnerships with many leading airlines and travel wholesalers.

