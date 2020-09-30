Superwise.ai named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superwise.ai, a pioneer of AI assurance and monitoring solutions, today announced that it has been recognized in the Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Governance by Gartner1.

The report includes the following recommendation: "Build trust in AI solutions by applying an explainable AI (XAI) approach to holistically address aspects of AI models such as trust, transparency, bias mitigation, explainability, accountability, privacy and regulatory compliance."

Superwise.ai focuses on assuring the health of machine learning models in production, alerting when something goes wrong, at the right time; and provides thorough mechanisms to achieve observability over the models behaviors in real life. The solution enables data science, data engineering and operational teams to create robust AI processes at scale, by extracting key insights, and gaining control over the machine learning operations.

"We consider our recognition in the Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Governance by Gartner, to be a confirmation of our mission to empower AI practitioners with the visibility and control to efficiently and responsibly scale their AI operations; as well as a recognition of our unique practical approach that already delivers benefits to customers globally, across verticals and use cases: E-commerce, Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), Fraud Detection, and more," said Ofer Razon, CEO & Co-Founder of superwise.ai.

"Our solution leverages AI for AI to make it possible to stay on top of all the different changes that impact models. We deliver practical capabilities to extract easily understandable insights about the machine learning process, at the right time, and to power a virtuous cycle of continuous improvements - from validation to production," added Oren Razon, CTO & Co-Founder at superwise.ai.

The solution integrates seamlessly, using API and SDKs, and is platform agnostic, supporting any ML platform, - i.e.: AWS SageMaker, Kubeflow, Azure ML, DataRobot, or custom implementations.

Gartner subscribers can view the report here .

About superwise.ai

Superwise.ai enables data science and business operations teams to monitor and assure the health of their AI-based systems. Its AI Assurance platform monitors AI models used operationally, detecting and taking action in real-time when there's any risk to these models' expected behavior, reducing the pitfalls derived by the black-box nature of these implementations.

The company is serving global players in the area of eCommerce, online marketing, and financial services with AI performance management, bias detection, explainability and AI analytics capabilities. Among the use cases already implemented by its customers: Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) predictions, fraud detection, lead scoring, credit risk, and more.

