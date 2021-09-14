SuperWorld CEO Hrish Lotlikar To Deliver Keynote Speech At Venice Architecture Biennale

Funds raised from the gala and forum will support, "Rise from the Ashes," an initiative between architects, technology platforms and humanitarian organizations to rebuild the city of Beirut.

"I'm honored to address such a distinguished audience," says Lotlikar. "For over 120 years the Venice Biennale has brought about the vanguard of art and creativity, and I'm excited to talk about how the integration of augmented, virtual, and mixed realities can bring economic and humanitarian opportunities to Beirut, help the growth of its economy, and spread creative ideas not just in Beirut and Lebanon, but throughout the world."

Among architects and others in attendance, the event will feature two renowned artists, Özge Günaydın and Rachel Rowberry , whose pieces were created for the event and will be available for purchase in the SuperWorld NFT Salon .

About SUPERWORLD

SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the surface of the Earth. Plots of SuperWorld land are represented as 64.8 billion non-fungible tokens (NFT) corresponding to real world space. Any user in SuperWorld can explore and create AR content, engage in a virtual real estate marketplace, or buy and sell NFTs in the SuperWorld NFT Salon. To learn more, visit SuperWorldapp.com

Notable investors and advisors include: Draper Goren Holm , Outlier Ventures , SOSV , Capital Factory and Altered Ventures ; Stephen Wolfram (creator of Mathematica and Wolfram Alpha), Bob Metcalfe (Inventor of Ethernet & Metcalfe's Law), Robert Scoble (author, futurist), and Nitin Gaur (Head of Digital Assets at IBM).

About UNESCO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations focused at advocating world peace and safety through international coordination in education, sciences, and culture.

About UIA

The International Union of Architects (UIA) is an international non-governmental organisation recognized by UNESCO as the only architectural union operating at an international level. The UIA acts as a platform for knowledge sharing, helping craft innovative and collaborative solutions for architectural advancement, with a particular focus on sustainable development.

