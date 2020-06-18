Supplement May Have Reversed Positive Tests for COVID in Saliva
Subjects using Phytorelief-CC tested negative after three days.
Jun 18, 2020, 11:28 ET
PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published in the journal Medical & Clinical Research suggests that certain over-the-counter supplements drastically reduced the presence of coronavirus in the saliva of asymptomatic patients, potentially slowing the spread of the disease.
AlchemLife's Phytorelief-CC stood out for its reported "virucidal action." Of the subjects whose saliva initially tested positive for COVID elements, over 90% of those who used Phytorelief-CC saw their saliva test negative after three days — the strongest results among the supplements tested.
The study, Virucidals Control the Presence of Covid in Mouth/Saliva, credited Phytorelief's slow release for increasing the length of time in which the virus is under assault from the gummy tablets' active ingredients: pomegranate, turmeric, and ginger.
As the study explains, saliva acts as a staging ground from which respiratory viruses like COVID-19 invade the lungs. The oropharyngeal cavity (where the mouth and throat meet) is the "primary incubator" where "viruses multiply until they reach critical mass to spread to target organs (trachea, bronchial tree and lungs)."
Attacking COVID with oral supplements may therefore represent a proactive strategy, especially for asymptomatic carriers like those in the study, though more research is warranted.
According to the study, virucidal supplements have a potential role in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the absence of a vaccine. "The lower presence of a virus charge [after taking supplements] may reduce contagiousness of most patients," the study asserts, adding "...virucidals may assume a significant community value in controlling spreading" of COVID-19.
The study comes as no surprise to alchemLife CEO Raman Mehta, who carries on the family business of refining extraction methods for traditional medicinal plants. "The body's own immune system is powerful," Mehta declares, "when supported naturally."
AlchemLife is a branch of Alchem International, a global phytochemical company active in 35 nations since 1935. The company offers clinical white paper reports and practitioner program information upon request. Further information is available at alcheminternational.com
alchemLife USA
609-968-2171
[email protected]
SOURCE Alchem USA Inc.