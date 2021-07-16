Supplements Market in US | Analyzing growth in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio

The vitamin segment offered significant growth opportunities for market players in 2020. Factors such as the rising demand for vitamin D supplements among the geriatric population and the increased awareness about the benefits of well-being and preventive healthcare played a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment.



Supplements Market in US: Major Growth Drivers

The supplements market in US report identifies the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Increased participation in sports and fitness activities

Growing urban population

Increase in number of sales outlets

In addition, the report identifies the rising awareness through social media marketing as a major trend in the supplements market in the US. The US has more than 80% internet penetration, which has been crucial in increasing the number of users on social media platforms. This is encouraging vendors in the market to invest in social media marketing campaigns to increase sales and create brand awareness. Vendors are targeting potential user groups of aged men and women and creating awareness about their products and the health benefits associated with their use. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report will help businesses to build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices.

Request a Free Sample Report Now!

Supplements Market in US: Key Vendor Offerings

Amway Corp.: The company offers various vitamins and dietary supplement products through its NUTRILITE brand.

ECNutra: The company manufactures vitamin products, dietary supplement products, athlete supplement products, and bodybuilding supplement products.

Glanbia Plc: The company offers a variety of protein products through its brands, including Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, ABB, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and SlimFast.

GNC Holdings Inc.: The company offers various supplement products, including vitamins, protein, weight management products, and other supplements.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.: The company offers weight management, targeted nutrition, energy, sports, and fitness, and other nutrition products.

Reasons to Buy Supplements Market in US Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist supplements market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the supplements market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the supplements market across the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of supplements market vendors in the US

This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Enquire Before Purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Sports Supplement Market – Global sports supplement market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market – Global probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by application (nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, food and beverages, and Infant formula) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/supplements-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-supplementsmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

