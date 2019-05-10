Supplier Enablement: Get More Flexible and Technical
The revolution in electronic payments has been underway for quite some time but has been much more visible in consumer payments than in the more complicated use cases associated with business-to-business (B2B) payments. Recent advancements include faster speed of payment, increasing options for cross-border solutions, and greater choices for access to such solutions.
This new research report, Supplier Enablement: Get More Flexible and Technical, reviews how banks enabling suppliers to accept card payments and other forms of e-payment need to change their thinking and technology and adapt to the suppliers' point of view. Not doing so will result in missing a large potential opportunity to capture a portion of the trillions of shifting payments volumes moving away from paper.
The annual growth in B2B noncash payments globally is estimated at about 6.5%, and it is believed that the e-payments portion of that growth is about two percentage points higher due to the decline of checks. This varies by region, in particular North America, where the U.S. has been lagging in the elimination of paper process and payments versus some other areas of the world, commented Steve Murphy, Director of the Commercial and Enterprise Payments Advisory Service, author of the report. When it comes to the cards business, the enablement challenges have been steeper, both because of the change involved for suppliers and the friction of perceived acceptance costs. The industry has pursued best practice attempts to gain wider acceptance with modest success and now needs to try something new.
Highlights of the report include:
- Best practices for traditional supplier enablement
- Detailed review of the issues causing the continuing acceptance issues
- Analysis of the changing landscape and shifting payments during the next 5+ years
- A review of new technologies and data availability that will help further e-payments ubiquity
- Case studies of successful new technology approaches that will increase card acceptance by suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Acceptance Redux
- What Is the Problem?
- The Changing Pace
- The Tried and True: Fundamentals
4. The Face of Change
- That Pricing Model Thing Again
- Approaches from the Supplier's Point of View
- Other Developments
5. Conclusions and Recommendations
Figures
Figure 1: Traditional best practices enablement steps
Figure 2: Organic growth and a shift from cash and checks provides substantial volume for B2B e-payments.
Figure 3: Supplier-centric approach to create STP in virtual card payments.
Figure 4: More technology to eliminate hassle for suppliers in processing virtual cards and improve costs.
Companies Mentioned
- AOC Solutions
- American Express
- Bank of America
- Basware
- Billtrust
- BirchStreet
- Boost Payment Solutions
- Citi
- Coupa
- Infor
- Ivalua
- J.P. Morgan Chase
- Jaggaer
- Liaison Technologies
- Mastercard
- Microsoft
- NACHA
- Priority Payments
- Tradeshift
- True Commerce
- Tungsten Network
- U.S. Bank
- Visa
- Wells Fargo
- World Bank
