The revolution in electronic payments has been underway for quite some time but has been much more visible in consumer payments than in the more complicated use cases associated with business-to-business (B2B) payments. Recent advancements include faster speed of payment, increasing options for cross-border solutions, and greater choices for access to such solutions.



This new research report, Supplier Enablement: Get More Flexible and Technical, reviews how banks enabling suppliers to accept card payments and other forms of e-payment need to change their thinking and technology and adapt to the suppliers' point of view. Not doing so will result in missing a large potential opportunity to capture a portion of the trillions of shifting payments volumes moving away from paper.



The annual growth in B2B noncash payments globally is estimated at about 6.5%, and it is believed that the e-payments portion of that growth is about two percentage points higher due to the decline of checks. This varies by region, in particular North America, where the U.S. has been lagging in the elimination of paper process and payments versus some other areas of the world, commented Steve Murphy, Director of the Commercial and Enterprise Payments Advisory Service, author of the report. When it comes to the cards business, the enablement challenges have been steeper, both because of the change involved for suppliers and the friction of perceived acceptance costs. The industry has pursued best practice attempts to gain wider acceptance with modest success and now needs to try something new.



Highlights of the report include:

Best practices for traditional supplier enablement

Detailed review of the issues causing the continuing acceptance issues

Analysis of the changing landscape and shifting payments during the next 5+ years

A review of new technologies and data availability that will help further e-payments ubiquity

Case studies of successful new technology approaches that will increase card acceptance by suppliers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Acceptance Redux

What Is the Problem?

The Changing Pace

The Tried and True: Fundamentals

4. The Face of Change

That Pricing Model Thing Again

Approaches from the Supplier's Point of View

Other Developments

5. Conclusions and Recommendations

Figures

Figure 1: Traditional best practices enablement steps

Figure 2: Organic growth and a shift from cash and checks provides substantial volume for B2B e-payments.

Figure 3: Supplier-centric approach to create STP in virtual card payments.

Figure 4: More technology to eliminate hassle for suppliers in processing virtual cards and improve costs.



Companies Mentioned



AOC Solutions

American Express

Bank of America

Basware

Billtrust

BirchStreet

Boost Payment Solutions

Citi

Coupa

Infor

Ivalua

J.P. Morgan Chase

Jaggaer

Liaison Technologies

Mastercard

Microsoft

NACHA

Priority Payments

Tradeshift

True Commerce

Tungsten Network

U.S. Bank

Visa

Wells Fargo

World Bank

