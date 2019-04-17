HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that your pool is open and swim season is looming, it's time to discuss pool hygiene. While proper pool etiquette may seem obvious to some, that's not the case for all swimmers. In order to keep your pool a safe and pristine oasis, there are a few hygienic steps that should be taken by all swimmers. Supplier of pool liners , LOOP-LOC, discusses 5 pool hygiene tips to be conscious of this year.

Whether you dive or jump into the pool, make sure to keep your mouth closed. It's one of the easiest ways to avoid getting water into your mouth. Remind yourself, and especially your aspiring children, to never swallow pool water. Aside from the chemicals that keep pool water safe for swimmers, they might also be at risk for ingesting whatever germs may be in the pool at any given time. Swim on the safe side and avoid getting water into your mouth and swallowing it at all costs. Before swimmers can dive into your pool, be sure they are clean. We're not just talking about their hands, but their entire body. A shower or bath with soap and non-chlorinated water can go a long way. This will ensure that the germs that stick to people throughout the day will not enter your pool. Swimmers who shower before a swim are also less likely to track unwanted dirt, sweat, and other items commonly found on the skin (like that cute new lipstick or eyeshadow) into the pool. Your pool levels are more likely to remain at the proper levels when they are not mixed with outside elements. Swim attire is a must. Much of the year is spent wearing sweaters and bulky clothing. It's a nice change of pace to wear a bathing suit. From bikinis to speedos to trunks, the bathing suit options are endless and there's no excuse not to wear one in the pool. Wearing street clothes may also pose a threat to the water conditions in your pool. Clothes made out of cotton and similar materials not only track airborne and waterborne contaminants into the pool, but they also absorb pool chemicals. That will, in turn, upset the chemical balance in your pool, creating an unsafe swimming environment for everyone. Make sure you take bathroom breaks. While this may seem obvious, younger swimmers will be hesitant to leave their water shelter. Be sure to have children take bathroom breaks every hour. This way accidents are less likely to occur. Without accidents, pool fun will last longer and be a healthier experience for everyone involved. Break time is also a great time to reapply sunscreen, re-hydrate, and even eat a snack. No matter how you and your children spend break time, make sure their hands are washed before they jump back into the pool. There's no denying the cuteness a swimming baby possesses. However, their diaper is a completely different story. Diaper changes should be made far away from the pool area. This may mean taking the changing indoors or into a changing area if at a public pool. Make sure that you are closely monitoring your tiny swimmer's diaper. While swim diapers provide an extra layer of protection, they are not leak proof. Be sure to change those diapers every hour, before the leaking starts.

Keep your pool safe and clean this summer with these pool hygiene tips.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC inground pool liners supplier is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

