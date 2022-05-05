Suppliers Partnership for the Environment, in Collaboration with Call2Recycle, Releases EV Battery Transportation Regulatory Guide

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) today announced the publication of a new guidance document, "Regulations Governing Shipment of Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries in the U.S.", in collaboration with Call2Recycle, a North American leader in battery collection and recycling.

The guidance document was produced through a collaborative process within the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment's (SP) Responsible Battery Work Group, whose members include automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC (HDMA), Stellantis, Toyota Motor North America, and their suppliers.

The guidance document identifies current U.S. EV battery transportation regulations by chemistry (lithium-ion vs. nickel-metal hydride), by state of health (end-of-life vs. damaged-defective-recalled), and by mode of transportation (land / rail, air, or sea), and then links those regulations to types of shipping containers permitted for use.

It is designed as an educational resource highlighting some of the noteworthy regulations and current requirements that stakeholders handling an EV battery at the end of its useful life will need to understand and comply with. While this document is being provided for educational purposes, it is the responsibility of every company handling EV batteries to understand and comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

"Since the early 1990s, Call2Recycle has been a leader in safe and responsible battery handling, transportation, and recycling," said Eric Frederickson, Managing Director of Operations, Call2Recycle.

"As we continue to expand our work in the EV battery space, we have seen stakeholders interpret regulations in different ways. Unfortunately, there are few resources that explain the complexity of this topic in an easy-to-understand manner. Our goal in this effort was to compile and share the collective experience of a diverse team of EV battery subject-matter experts to help educate others on these sometimes complex, but critically important, regulations."

"Advancing best practice in the responsible management of electric vehicle batteries is a key priority for our member companies. As more EV batteries begin to reach end of life over the coming years, we feel it is important to promote best practice in optimizing the safe and efficient collection, storage and transportation of EV batteries destined for remanufacturing, repurposing, or recycling. This document is intended to help further educate auto dismantlers, recyclers, repurposers, and other stakeholders seeking additional information regarding current EV battery transportation requirements," said Kellen Mahoney, Director, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment.

The guidance document is available to download at no cost at: https://www.supplierspartnership.org/EVBtransportation

