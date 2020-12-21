Supply Chain Analytics Market Size USD 16.82 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of 17.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Analytics Market is segmented by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation & Logistics, and Others). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software Utilities Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027.

The global supply chain analytics market size was valued at USD 4.53 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 16.82 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of Supply Chain Analytics Market size are, increase in need of improving operational and supply chain efficiencies, the rapid increase in the volume of business data across various sectors such as manufacturing, retail, transportation, the surge in investments for Big Data supporting initiatives by governments, and rise in adoption of Big Data technologies.

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global supply chain analytics market forecast and trends to determine the imminent investment pockets. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and supply chain analytics market opportunities.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a major effect on the supply chain analytics market size. The use of supply chain analytics across different industries to recognize problems across the entire supply chain during the COVID period and to help prepare and adjust the evolving dynamics is expected to fuel market growth. Also, the use of supply chain analytics would allow companies to evaluate business continuity scenarios post-COVID-19.

The market for supply chain analytics tools is expected to develop significantly during the forecast period due to a rise in demand for real-time tracking & supply-demand forecasting. In addition, developments such as Business 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The amount of data collected by the company is increasing due to the growth in data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT), social media, and multimedia. Increasing the need to store, process, and analyze vast quantities of structured as well as unstructured datasets has led many companies and individuals to implement advanced and large data analytics, which is likely to drive the growth of supply chain analytics market size.

Cloud-based supply chain analytics tools for logistics and transport allow businesses to communicate, engage and collaborate with consumers, business partners, and suppliers. It also helps companies develop a stable, efficient, and integrated transport management system that provides customers with real-time information. These advantages offered by Cloud-based supply chain analytics are expected to increase their adoption and thereby fuel the growth of supply chain analytics market size.

SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest supply chain analytics market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to the high spending on Big Data analytics and the strong presence of large companies in retail, manufacturing sector suppliers in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 20.8% during 2020-2027. The is due to growing knowledge among companies about the advantages of analytical solutions.

KEY SEGMENTATIONS

By Component

Software

Demand Analysis and Forecasting

Supplier Performance Analytics

Spend and Procurement Analytics

Inventory Analytics

Transportation and Logistics Analytics

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players

Oracle

SAP

IBM

SAS Institute

Microstrategy

Tableau

Qlik

Infor Inc

Kinaxis Inc.

Manhattan Associates

