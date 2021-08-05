Supply Chain Headwinds Impact Ability of Employers to Supply IT Workplace Technology

Managers find workplace technology difficult to acquire as they struggle with the business recovery. Tweet this

Pomeroy and technology partner, HP, will host a 30-minute virtual event on August 26 at 1-1:30 pm ET (10-10:30 am PT) to discuss HP's Extended Deployment Program which is designed to deliver user technology--spare laptops and other hardware--when companies need it. The program also features deferred payment provisions to alleviate capital expense constraints.

IT and LOB managers concerned with the acquisition of workplace devices for their expanding distributed workforces are encouraged to register for the event. Pomeroy procurement and logistics services are industry recognized for the ability to source, configure, integrate and ship workplace devices directly to users through zero touch deployment.

Follow Pomeroy: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook



About Pomeroy

Pomeroy partners with clients to deliver integrated solutions that enable the digital workplace. We understand the interdependence between today's end users, the networks they rely on to stay connected and productive, and the critical data they need to drive positive business outcomes. Our holistic solutions create a digital workplace that is intelligent, highly available, fully enabled, and fully connected through a comprehensive portfolio of managed services that includes Workplace, Network, Hybrid IT, Technical Staffing and a full range of procurement & logistics services. Learn more at https://pomeroy.com/.

Media Contact

Michael James - 859.657.2109

SOURCE Pomeroy Technologies, LLC

Related Links

https://www.pomeroy.com

