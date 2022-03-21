Supply Chain Management Software Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from Europe|Evolving Opportunities with Blue Yonder Group Inc. & BluJay Solutions Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the emergence of supply chain visibility and event management, increasing investment in warehouses by e-commerce service providers will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high initial cost and availability of open-source software will restrict the market growth. The supply chain management software market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Company Profiles

The supply chain management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as entering into long-term partnership contracts with third-party service providers to provide SCM software to compete in the market The supply chain management software market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd.

Few companies with key offerings

Blue Yonder Group Inc. - The company offers supply chain management software solutions such as laminate planning, demand planning, inventory optimization, network design, sales, and operation execution, sales and operation planning, modeling, and others.

BluJay Solutions Inc. - The company offers supply chain management software such as a Frictionless supply chain that connects and collaborates with a broad network of supply chain partners, carriers, and customers.

E2open LLC - The company offers a new class of intelligent applications that connects demand to supply and planning to execution across the entire supply chain. Leaders can make the best business decisions every time using real-time information from within their operations and across the channel, supplier, and logistics partner ecosystems.

Epicor Software Corp. - The company offers Epicor ERP Resource Kit a software that eliminates the complexity and enhances manufacturing performance.

Infor Inc. - The company offers supply chain management solutions that deliver intelligent, real-time supply chain orchestration by digitalizing end-to-end supply chain processes, allowing companies to gain real-time visibility that empowers data-driven decisions and optimal delivery to customers on time.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the supply chain management software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment, the market is classified as on-premise and cloud.

the market is classified as on-premise and cloud. By Application, the market is classified as SCP, procurement, WMS, and TMS.

the market is classified as SCP, procurement, WMS, and TMS. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

Supply Chain Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.23 Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

SCP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Procurement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

WMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

TMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

BluJay Solutions Inc.

E2open LLC

Epicor Software Corp.

Infor Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

WiseTech Global Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

