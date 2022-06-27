Supply Chain Management Software Market size to grow by USD 9.45 billion | Market Research Insights highlight rise emergence of supply chain visibility and event management as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Supply Chain Management Software Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 34% of market growth. Europe's two biggest markets for supply chain management software are the UK and Germany. This region's market will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, the Middle East, and South America combined.

Over the projected period, the supply chain management software market will rise in Europe due to the rising adoption of automation technologies in logistics and supply chains.

Key Segment Analysis

The on-premise sector will significantly increase its market share in supply chain management software. These businesses place more emphasis on the software's usefulness than its cost. Important business data is handled by large businesses. Security is, therefore, a major concern for these businesses. To protect their brand, many businesses also prioritize risk management techniques. During the projection period, all of these reasons will make the on-premise market segment more prominent.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major forces influencing the growth of the supply chain management software industry is the advent of supply chain visibility and event management. A significant supply chain management software market trend that is anticipated to have a favorable effect in the next years is the rising need for fleet management in the logistics service sector. However, the market for supply chain management software will face significant obstacles over the projected period due to the high initial cost and accessibility of open-source software.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Supply Chain Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

SCP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Procurement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

WMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

TMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

BluJay Solutions Inc.

E2open LLC

Epicor Software Corp.

Infor Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

WiseTech Global Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

