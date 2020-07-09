Supply Chain Resources Group (SCRG) Inc. Expands Its US-Based Supply Chain & Manufacturing Consulting Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Resources Group, a global supplier of offshore managed supply chain services and manufacturing and supply chain consulting, today announces the addition of new Principal Consultants to its team of senior operations executives.

Ron Tarter is a global operations executive that has led Supply Chain Organizations for over 30 years at both Flex and Apple. He served in various executive positions managing factories, supply chain operations, and customer engagements. Ron has successfully led a worldwide organization of 25K people, with $5B in annual sales.

William (Bill) Biancaniello is a career manufacturing and supply chain executive with more than 30 years of global experience managing both captive OEM supply chains as well as outsourced supply chain activities. Bill served as President and Chief Operating Officer of both Entegra and PSSI and was President of Pentair Electronics Packaging. Bill started his career at Motorola. He's an engineer by training and holds a master's degree in Operations Management.

Mark Medlen is rejoining the SCRG team from his role at Harry's Grooming, where he served as Chief of Global Operations, having previously been an SCRG consultant on their account. Mark has more than 30 years of global operations experience and has overseen the launch of numerous new products in the U.S., Mexico, China and SE Asia. Mark is an engineer by training who began his career in process engineering at Texas Instruments.

About Supply Chain Resources Group

Supply Chain Resources Group Inc. (www.scrgww.com), formerly known as Riverwood Solutions, helps OEMs improve supply chain and manufacturing performance, optimize their operations, and maximize the value of their outsourced manufacturing relationships. The company provides skilled supply chain professionals offshore to support the needs of our OEM and Brand Owner clients. With more than 170 supply chain professionals including Manufacturing Program Managers, Supplier Quality Engineers, and Strategic Sourcing Professionals based in Shenzhen, Suzhou, Hanoi, Bangkok, and Guadalajara, we provide our clients with independent feet on the street in the world's low-cost manufacturing geographies. Since our inception in 2008, we have provided managed supply chain services and consulting services to more than 300 companies in 30 countries on six continents.

