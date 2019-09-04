Supply Clinic Unveils Expanded Seller Lineup

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Clinic, the fastest-growing marketplace for dental supplies, announced the addition of several new distributors and manufacturers to its online platform.

Davis Dental, a California-based dental supply distributor, joined Supply Clinic with expansive product lines. Davis Dental is an authorized dealer for GC America, Pulpdent, Septodont, and many other industry-leading product lines. David Torosian, President of Davis Dental: "Supply Clinic is a 21st century, effective and vibrant tech company that provides a state-of-the-art platform, coupled with old-fashioned values, to the Dental Industry. They are on a path to make their mark in our industry."

Other distributors, including Prime Dental, Popp Dental Supply, and Clinical Supply Company, have recently joined as well. Manufacturers, including Propper Manufacturing Co., are also joining, leveraging Supply Clinic to reach potential customers across the country. They add to both the breadth and depth of Supply Clinic's product line, adding their product listings for new and familiar products alike.

Supply Clinic has extended beyond traditional general practitioner supplies with the addition of PST Dental, a surgical supply provider located in Kentucky. PST now boasts everything from needles to irrigation tubes to collagen membranes on Supply Clinic, helping the marketplace appeal to a broader audience.

"We're thrilled to be working with such a wide range of companies," offered Dr. Scott Drucker, co-founder and President of Supply Clinic. "It's a testament to the innovative potential of the dental industry that such a range of companies is shifting online to capture greater efficiencies and help dental customers shop with greater ease, security, and cost savings."

Supply Clinic is the leading online marketplace for dental supplies. Over 100 authorized dealers sell more than 70,000 products through the website, competing on the same product categories and offering industry-leading cost savings. Supply Clinic offers dentists the convenience of one-stop shopping, and customers can buy from multiple sellers in a single checkout. And because Supply Clinic was founded by a practicing dentist, Supply Clinic protects against gray market materials and helps to ensure that patient safety is always prioritized over profits.

