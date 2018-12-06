Supply Insight and Brady's New Partnership Delivers the First Turnkey RFID Item Tracking

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses previously unable to see an ROI for RFID asset and inventory tracking now have an alternative that breaks existing barriers. A partnership between Brady Worldwide and Supply Insight Inc., has integrated Brady's breakthrough CenSys IoT reader into Supply Insight's Turnkey Total Tracking (TTT) RTLS solution via instantaneous IoT messaging. This combo is now the industry's most complete and cost-effective RTLS solution for mobile devices, dramatically reducing costs and re-purposing employees and management to productive tasks.

"As a pioneer in RFID platforms since 2004," said Brock Hotaling, Supply Insight's CEO, "we discovered that in spite of huge RFID operational advantages, many businesses were shut out of RFID RTLS due to budget or complexity. TTT, with its unmatched simplicity and affordability, has removed those barriers by combining Brady CenSys and mobile BYOD readers, plus app, mobile device, tags, AWS secure portal and intelligence dashboard, in a true turnkey package, all for under $5,000."

Brady's CenSys integrated with cutting-edge BYOD readers (TSL-1128 and CSL's CS108) complete the puzzle - a business-ready system, unheard-of ROI, fully operational within one day.

"Typical fixed RFID readers can cost several thousand dollars each. Combine that with infrastructure and software, and the cost investment becomes too much for most small to medium businesses," said Wesley Columbia, Brady's global strategy and marketing manager. "Requiring only power and Wi-Fi connection, CenSys offers both great performance and value at the sub-$1,000 price point and is uniquely simple to install and configure."

The CenSys records UHF RFID tags and immediately updates Supply Insight's IOT cloud services. There, up-feeds from TSL-1128 or CS108 cycle counts and "Geiger-counter" item locators show location history of assets and inventory goods 24/7, integrating the CenSys "active" zones and hand-held RFID/barcode readable zones.

Unlike competitors, the word "Total' in TTT means just that: assets, inventory, batch tag commissioning, check-in/check-out, mass transfers, Geiger-counter finder, image synchronization, location movement trace, instant cycle counts, inter-facility "lost and found" matchmaking, lot tracking, deferred remote-site synchronization, sealed-container scanning of serialized internal items, powerful queries, data import/export, and (optional) smart alerts on reorder points or expiration dates. All included.

"Censys provides relevant location data to update customers or manage high-value items", said Columbia. "Adding Supply Insight's integrated location history becomes invaluable for critical business scenarios." Placing a Censys at each "chokepoint" can eliminate downtime, stolen property, and botched operations typical of work-in-process or sample-tracking. Censys can be placed on a tool-crib or workstation to ensure availability of JIT items, then combined with the hand-held's 3-to-50-foot radius tool finder and rapid cycle-counts.

"A demonstrable quick ROI for any size business has finally been achieved for an RFID tracking RTLS system," said Linda Thomas, Supply Insight's owner and co-founder. "By integrating cycle counts from BYOD readers with instant data from the world's leading IoT fixed reader, the Turnkey Total Tracking solution brings to RFID tracking the simplicity of a cable box set-up, and barcode affordability."

About Supply Insight, Inc.

Since 2005, Supply Insight Inc. has pioneered practical business applications for UHF Gen2 RFID in healthcare, manufacturing, rentals, education, government, retail, and military. Headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, SI has focused on making RFID affordable, simple and accessible. TTT is world's first DIY solution for RFID/barcode tracking. Bespoke customer service is due to selective partnerships with leading hardware and tag vendors who share goals of ease of use, affordability, and customer service. Please call 844-548-5824 or 475-655-3068, or visit our website at http://supplyinsight.com.

About Brady Corporation

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places, including high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and other industries.

Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2018, employed approximately 6,200 people. Brady's fiscal 2018 sales were approximately $1.17 billion. Brady trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information available at http://www.bradycorp.com.

Contact: Brock Hotaling, 475-655-3068, brock.hotaling@supplyinsight.com



SOURCE Supply Insight, Inc.

Related Links

http://supplyinsight.com

