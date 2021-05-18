SupplyHouse.com - Supplying Smiles to Local Care Facilities

Care facilities have been greatly impacted by the restrictions of COVID-19, with many residents facing isolation from family and friends. The SupplyHouse.com Giving Back Committee wanted to help put a smile on their faces, so the team made bespoke donations to the Ross Center for Health & Rehabilitation in NY, The Elms of Cranbury in NJ, St. Anne's Group Home, and South Meadows Residential Care Home in NV, and Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in OH.



"For Q1, the Giving Back Committee focused its efforts on bringing joy to care facilities around each of our locations," expressed Anna Goldenbaum, Human Resources Representative. "We recognized the impact that the pandemic had on this community, so we wanted to provide some relief...and a little bit of fun, to residents in the communities we are a part of. The effects of isolation on well-being and mental health are very real, and we all have to do our part," she continued.



The donations included care packages with toiletry kits, socks, hand-made knitted beanies, gift cards, art supplies, Amazon Fire tablets, puzzles, and board games.



"The goal of this initiative was to provide residents with any necessities they may need and help them stay in contact with loved ones through the use of the tablets," expressed Carrie Wodhanil, a member of the Giving Back Committee. "We learned that residents enjoy crafting, board games, and puzzles so we wanted to donate items to bring added joy during these very challenging times."



About SupplyHouse.com

SupplyHouse.com, is an e-commerce company that is home to over 180,000 plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, providing trade professionals and homeowners with fast shipping, personalized customer service, and industry low prices. SupplyHouse.com has over 500 employees across its four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio, with a new Texas location opening in the coming months. With core values centered around Generosity and Respect, as well as a unique company culture that emphasizes Innovation and Teamwork, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, partners, and the greater community.