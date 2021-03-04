SupplyHouse.com Adds over 800 ABB Electrical Products to their Website

SupplyHouse.com is always thinking of ways to better provide for their customers so adding ABB products was a no-brainer. "We receive a lot of feedback from our TradeMaster customers asking us to add more electrical products to our site, in fact - it's the most common suggestion we get," explained Yair Vichman, Product Catalog Manager at SupplyHouse.com. "It's been great to be able to listen and receive their feedback to improve our service and customer experience. As a result, we decided to add these brands to our website to better diversify our electrical inventory," he continued.



Since January 7th, the SupplyHouse.com data team has added over 800 electrical items to their site , expanding their electrical supply by 12.7%. The company now offers over 7,000 different electrical products in addition to their plumbing and HVAC supplies. In total, the company has over 180,000 products in inventory making the site a one-stop-shop for all trade professionals.

