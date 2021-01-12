SupplyHouse.com Celebrates the Completion of the First TradeMaster of the Month Year

Every featured TradeMaster of the Month is part of SupplyHouse.com's TradeMaster Program where trade professionals receive exclusive benefits such as free shipping, lower prices, and more. Sharing each TradeMaster's story helps uplift the trade and supports the thriving online community of tradespeople. Not only do SupplyHouse.com's followers look forward to TradeMaster of the Month content, but they also campaign for future features. The trade professionals chosen get the chance to share how they got started in their career, what their favorite trade tools are, in addition to what advice they want to give to those considering joining the trades.

TradeMaster of the Month content is shared across all of SupplyHouse.com's social media platforms and is highlighted on their website .

2020's Features Include:

Travis Abaire Christian Ramos Victor Grasso Jamie Christensen George De Jesus Omar Harris Leonard Redway Danny Gronendyke Melanie McLean Aldrich NuQuay Ferguson Robert Broccolo Judaline Cassidy

"SupplyHouse.com is making waves in the community," expressed Robert Broccolo, May 2020 TradeMaster of the Month. "It [the TradeMaster of the Month program] brought some excitement to our daily workload. It gets others in the industry talking and connecting, working hard to be a TradeMaster [of the month]. It's great that tradespeople from different areas are highlighted and able to have a platform to discuss who they are, how they got there, and their experiences," he continued.

The company is looking forward to sharing more trade stories and continuing the program in 2021. TradeMasters can be nominated to be featured by contacting [email protected] .

About SupplyHouse.com

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 538 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

