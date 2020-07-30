SupplyHouse.com Continues Increased Wages ($18/hr) & Free Health Insurance for Warehouse Team

Hourly wages for all 231 warehouse workers have increased by $2 , making the starting salary $18 per hour. This $2 stipend will remain in effect through the end of 2020 and will be reassessed accordingly.

As of April 1 2020, team members are eligible for free health insurance through April 2021.

For further support, warehouse workers are receiving bi-weekly packages of non-perishable food items and paper goods. This includes pasta, beans, granola bars, paper towels, and toilet paper. The packages are created and shipped by Corinne Cirabisi, Human Resources Representative, and Christina Lozada, Office Maintenance, from the company's headquarters in New York. There has been a total of 2,136 packages shipped to warehouse employees so far.

With safety remaining top priority warehouse personnel are utilizing masks and gloves while fulfilling orders, having their temperatures checked daily, and social distancing. Each of the company's distribution centers in Nevada, New Jersey, and Ohio are also receiving a deep cleaning every week.

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 429 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

