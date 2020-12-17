SupplyHouse.com Launches An App for Trade Professionals On-The-Go

After receiving feedback from customers requesting a mobile app, the company utilized their resources to create an app that's all about speed and convenience. Since the beginning process of design and coding for the app, SupplyHouse.com's Business Operations and IT teams worked to create a fast experience for trade workers on-the-go.

The app brings the website experience right to the customer's fingertips with over 180,000 products to shop for and the ability to manage saved carts and previous orders. One app-exclusive tool is the barcode scanner which allows customers to scan the barcode of a product to see if it's offered on SupplyHouse.com. In addition, the reorder feature is shown throughout the app, on the bottom bar, for customers to easily reorder products.

"We highly emphasize innovation at SupplyHouse.com, and are striving to maximize the values we are delivering to our customers," expressed Pongpon Tienthong, Developer at SupplyHouse.com. "Our App will help us better engage with our customers and provide instant support. We embraced new challenges and developed the app from scratch to uniquely serve the trades," he continued.

It took a total of 10 and a half months and 13 IT team members on the Front End and Back End sub-departments to create the app that is available today. In addition, it was created while team members were working remotely as a result of the pandemic.

"The development team was constantly on calls, sharing screens, discussing ideas and approaches for implementation," expressed Mat Antony, IT Captain at SupplyHouse.com, when asked what it was like to develop the app remotely. "Since there were two teams working together, there was a lot of collaboration between the Front End and Back End teams to ensure smooth integration between the systems," he continued.

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 531 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

