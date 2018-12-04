SupplyHouse.com Partners with HeatingHelp.com to Fund Repairs for a Homeowner's Heating System

STERLING, Conn., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, an e-commerce company that sells plumbing, heating and HVAC supplies, is partnering with HeatingHelp.com, a forum-based website for homeowners and contractors alike, to help a homeowner in need. On December 14th and 15th, contractors and businesses are donating their time and resources as a way to come together for Sterling, CT resident Michelle Leone, whose steam heating system recently failed.

Leone referred to HeatingHelp.com in the hopes that industry professionals could guide her in the right direction. "HeatingHelp.com is a vibrant online community and valuable resource for industry professionals and homeowners," said Erin Holohan Haskell, President of HeatingHelp.com. "We built the website over 21 years ago to connect people with answers and with one another. And while technology has changed over the years, the bright minds and kind hearts of our community members remain at the center of HeatingHelp.com."

Peter Owens, member of HeatingHelp.com, came across Leone's inquiry on the forum. Owens was able to bring together a handful of contractors and brands who generously offered their time and products to ensure that Leone has heat for the remainder of the winter season. Donations came from companies including SupplyHouse.com, Boon, R.I.S Wood Heat, Barnes & Jones, F.W. Webb, and more. In total, over $3,000 worth of products were sent to the jobsite.

Several contractors are also donating their time and services to help Leone. Among those are Ezzy Travis of E Travis Mechanical and Bob Boan of Bob's Heating, Cooling & Electric. Both contractors are traveling a distance in order to work on this project, all with the goal of helping one stranger have heat for the winter.

"When people sign up for our discussion forum, we tell them to take what they need and leave what they can," continues Haskell. "And this often goes beyond generously answering questions. Time and again, our community members have stepped up to help those in need. Peter, Ezzy, and Bob are true HVAC heroes and we're very fortunate to know them."

SupplyHouse.com focuses on providing great deals and excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industries nationwide. With their core values revolving around respect, teamwork, and giving back, partnering with HeatingHelp.com was a no brainer.





