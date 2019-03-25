SupplyOn Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Integrated, Industry-specific Collaboration Suite to Manage Supply Chains Digitally

SupplyOn's customisable solutions deliver industry-specific features and core processes for collaborating with suppliers and service providers

LONDON, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European Digital Supply Network market for discrete manufacturing, Frost & Sullivan recognises Germany-based SupplyOn AG with the 2019 European Product Leadership Award. SupplyOn's dynamic collaboration ecosystem comprises a single global network/platform that connects 65,000 companies from various industries, including automotive, aerospace, railway, and manufacturing. Its integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into supply chain and production management, and its 360-degree data lake and analytics based on customer-specific needs help manufacturing companies develop highly effective, customer-centric products.

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost-multimedia-wire.com/supplyon

"Unlike internal, stand-alone enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, SupplyOn's ecosystem enables any company to collaborate easily with its global business partners using a central platform. By linking all suppliers, partners, service providers, and forwarders worldwide, the platform ensures transparent handling of business processes," said Sankara Narayanan, senior industry analyst. "It serves as a one-stop solution for all levels of the supply chain, covering Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); which results in an extensive amount of connected market participants."

SupplyOn has on-boarded more than 50 percent of Tier I automotive and aerospace companies and more than 90 percent of Tier II and Tier III suppliers. Its undivided focus on discrete manufacturing strengthens its presence in its core industries, allowing customers to align with a rapidly evolving business environment, place emphasis on strategic activities that match their corporate goals, make the most of new growth opportunities, and stay ahead of the growth curve. Besides, its comprehensive consulting and support services workforce aids quick product implementation and global use by guiding enterprises throughout the entire project lifecycle.

SupplyOn differentiates itself in addressing customers' needs and pain points by digitising supply chain and procurement management, delivering AI for supply chain and production management, supporting innovation, and enabling scalability. The solution gives customers the flexibility to scale up innovative services such as predictive maintenance. In addition, its well-defined, intuitive user interface, such as dashboards based on digital industry standards, delivers a rich user experience. It even allows users to design the dashboards themselves, resulting in efficient tasking and increased user productivity.

"SupplyOn's ecosystem consists of a powerful community of industry leaders and global suppliers, facilitating easy cross-company cooperation and helping customers remain agile to address key trends in discrete manufacturing," noted Sankara Narayanan. "The company's best-fit partner selection from its network of experienced collaborators drives value for customers who can benefit from these partners' industry expertise. Owing to its strong partner network and product strategy, SupplyOn is expected to entrench itself further in the market in the coming years."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognises the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About SupplyOn AG

SupplyOn is an IT service provider specializing in intelligent supply chain management solutions for the automotive, aerospace, railway and manufacturing sectors. Offered as Software-as-a-Service, the solutions are aligned to the process requirements of the manufacturing industry and cover cross-company processes in Supply Chain Management, Supplier Risk & Performance Management, Strategic and Operational Procurement as well as Quality and Transport Management.

SupplyOn connects some 65,000 industrial companies from 70 countries worldwide, including Airbus Group, BMW Group, Bombardier, BorgWarner, Bosch, Continental, Deutsche Bahn, DEUTZ, Kautex Textron, Liebherr, Oerlikon, Safran, Schaeffler, Schindler, Siemens, Thales and ZF.

SupplyOn shareholders are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Schaeffler AG. Founded in 2000, the company is based near Munich and has additional offices in Europe, the USA and China.

Further information: www.SupplyOn.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Estefany Ariza

P: 210.477.8469

E: estefany.ariza@frost.com

Cornelia Staib

P: +49 811 99997-290

E: cornelia.staib@supplyon.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan