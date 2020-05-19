Supplyshark Provides Online Community for Suppliers and Buyers to Connect in Wake of Pandemic's Disruption

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The supply chain is broken. Distribution is disrupted. Commercial buyers and sellers are suddenly left with too much product on hand or no idea where to turn for the products or services they count on. Yet from big problems come great solutions. And Supplyshark's new online marketplace is an idea whose time has come.

Supplyshark is a go-to place for connecting supply to demand and demand to supply in a world changed by COVID-19. Buyers will be able to browse thousands of product and service listings and contact suppliers directly for free. A project clipboard lets users set up projects, find needed products or services, determine quantities, keep supplier information, and manage the associated budget. The Supplyshark Opportunity Board is available where buyers can post what they are in search of and suppliers can respond. The site even has a community forum where site users can offer advice and support to those in their industries.

Purchases are not made through Supplyshark and users are free to negotiate their own price points together. Supplyshark instead offers subscription options to sellers with varying features that range in price from $99 to $299 a month (a basic company listing and support is free). Currently, however, the company is offering free 90-day subscriptions to suppliers as a show of support during the pandemic.

"My partners and I have worked on the supply side for decades and know it's challenging when the right buyers and sellers can't find each other. So, when the pandemic hit, and the entire supply chain was thrown into disarray, we decided to create a resource where new relationships could be formed – quickly, easily and affordably," said Megan Johnston, co-founder.

"We saw other sites that offered a similar service yet with steep listing fees that businesses operating in this crisis can't afford. Those sites also lack the collaborative focus that is built into our site through our Opportunity Board, Project Clipboard and Forum," said Johnston.

And while the site is a relevant tool for any industry, Supplyshark has seen particular interest from organizations in the agriculture, farm, health care, manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, machinery, transport and materials industries.

"Life has changed and we do not know for how long. Those who don't adapt, will get left behind. We want to make it easier for them to succeed and when this health crisis has passed, have a whole new network of buyers or suppliers who they can count on for the long-term," added Johnston.

For more information contact Supplyshark.com.

For media inquiries contact: Megan Johnston at [email protected] or 866-70SHARK (866-707-4275)

